Vegas Golden Knights Forwards Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Defenseman Shea Theodore Named to 2026 Canada Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Roster

VEGAS (December 31, 2025) – Hockey Canada announced today, December 31, that Vegas Golden Knights forwards Mitch Marner and Mark Stone as well as defenseman Shea Theodore have been named to the 2026 Canada Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team. Marner, Stone and Theodore will join Vegas’ head coach Bruce Cassidy for Canada’s team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games in February. It’s the first time that Marner, Stone and Theodore have been named to a roster for The Winter Olympics.

In his first season with Vegas, Marner stands second on the team in scoring with 40 points (9 G, 31 A) in 37 games played. On Monday against Minnesota, Marner became the fastest player in franchise history (37 GP) to get to 40 points as a Golden Knight. Marner owns a +9 rating during the 2025-26 campaign, which is the best among the Golden Knights. The forward’s 31 assists are also the most among Vegas skaters this season.

Marner, a native of Markham, Ontario, has represented his country at multiple international events, most recently at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, where he helped Canada win the tournament by playing in each of their four games in February and collecting three points (1 G, 2 A). Marner scored the game-winning overtime goal over Sweden in Canada’s opening game and had the primary assist on the tournament-clinching goal in overtime against the United States. At the 2017 IIHF World Championship, Marner earned a silver medal with Canada when he gathered 12 points in 10 games (4 G, 8 A).

Stone has collected 30 points (9 G, 21 A) in 21 games over the 2025-26 campaign to go with a +8 rating on the ice. Stone’s 1.43 points per game played currently rank fifth among all skaters in the NHL. The forward posted at least one point in each of his first 14 games played this season, recording six goals and 18 assists during the stretch.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, helped Canada win the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, playing in each of his country’s four games during the event. Stone scored a goal in Canada’s opening match against Sweden and finished the tournament with a +1 rating. The captain of the Golden Knights also represented Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and the 2016 IIHF World Championship, where he earned a gold medal.

Theodore has seen action in 31 games for Vegas this season, logging 20 points (4 G, 16 A), a +5 rating, and an average time on ice of 24:01. Theodore’s 20 points lead Vegas defensemen, and his TOI is the highest among all Golden Knights. During the 2024-25 campaign, the defenseman recorded a career-high 57 points (7 G, 50 A) through 67 games with a +18 rating.

Theodore, a native of Aldergrove, British Columbia, was named to Canada’s roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and appeared in one game prior to sustaining an injury at the tournament. Theodore has also played for his country at other stages throughout his career including the 2019 IIHF World Championship when Canada earned a silver medal in Slovakia.

Canada’s first game at The Winter Olympics falls on Thursday, Feb. 12 against Czechia.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

