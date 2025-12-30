The Backstreet Boys Traded in Their Millennium Blue for Vegas Gold

An exciting and once-in-a-lifetime collaboration has emerged in The Realm: The Backstreet Boys x Vegas Golden Knights. Through an exclusive retail collection designed by The Wild Collective, electric siren ringing, and Zamboni rides, the collaboration exudes what Las Vegas is all about.

The launch of the retail collection coincides with the Backstreet Boys’ return to Las Vegas for an extension of their “Into The Millennium” residency at Sphere. The partnership represents Las Vegas as the capital of sports, music, and entertainment, as well as solidify the bridge between hockey and music.

On Dec. 26, the Golden Knights announced the retail collection which showcased the Vegas flare while tying in the iconic Backstreet Boys look and feel.