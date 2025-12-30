The Backstreet Boys Traded in Their Millennium Blue for Vegas Gold

Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough had a Golden Knight on Monday at The Fortress at T-Mobile Arena

Untitled-1
By Lexi Flom

An exciting and once-in-a-lifetime collaboration has emerged in The Realm: The Backstreet Boys x Vegas Golden Knights. Through an exclusive retail collection designed by The Wild Collective, electric siren ringing, and Zamboni rides, the collaboration exudes what Las Vegas is all about.

The launch of the retail collection coincides with the Backstreet Boys’ return to Las Vegas for an extension of their “Into The Millennium” residency at Sphere. The partnership represents Las Vegas as the capital of sports, music, and entertainment, as well as solidify the bridge between hockey and music.

On Dec. 26, the Golden Knights announced the retail collection which showcased the Vegas flare while tying in the iconic Backstreet Boys look and feel.

On Monday, as the Golden Knights took on the Minnesota Wild, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough visited The Fortress at T-Mobile Arena for a golden knight.

The superstar trio kicked off the night by ringing the siren to pump up the crowd and bring their larger-than-life energy to the arena.

Once Nick, AJ, and Howie got to their suite, they were greeted by William Karlsson and Shea Theodore where they spent the first period chatting about life in Vegas, the sites of Sweden, and music of course.

BSBxVGK_zk_2025-12-29_102
BSBxVGK_zk_2025-12-29_083

The next thing on their agenda was to live out a lifelong dream for AJ: riding a Zamboni. Each guy got a special tour of the Zambonis that included sitting in the driver’s seat to test out their Zamboni horn skills.

GettyImages-2254005132
GettyImages-2254006897

After the Golden Knights made AJ and Nick’s dreams come true of riding a Zamboni, the musicians were greeted by players’ wives and girlfriends and VGK cast including Chance, Vegas Vivas, Golden Belles.

edit photo

Even though the result on the ice wasn’t what the Backstreet Boys hoped for, they still enjoyed their time with the Golden Knights, with some even attending their first Golden Knights game ever.

The star power of the Backstreet Boys and attraction of the Vegas Golden Knights made for such a unique collaboration that both hockey fans and the “BSB Army” can reminisce on for years to come.

BSBxVGK_zk_2025-12-29_127

