Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10) host the Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights are the only team in the NHL with a top six power play (fourth at 31%) and penalty kill (sixth, 86.4%) in December.

Carter Hart earned his 100th win Tuesday, saving 21 shots in a 7-2 win over San Jose.

Vegas’ seven goals Tuesday marked their most in a game this season, and their 13 skaters with a point in the first period marked the most with a point in a single period in franchise history.

Mitch Marner holds a three-game multi-point streak, with three goals and three assists during the stretch.

Pavel Dorofeyev has recorded six power-play points in the previous six games.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Seven points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – Three goals away from 100 career goals

Brayden McNabb – Five games away from 300 consecutive games played

Keegan Kolesar – Eight games away from 400 career games

Mitch Marner – Eight games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 41 points (12G, 29A)

Mitch Marner – 38 points (9G, 29A)

Mark Stone – 29 points (8G, 21A)

Tomas Hertl – 28 points (15G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 27 points (11G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

6 – The Golden Knights have struck on the man-advantage in six consecutive games.

9 – Mark Stone has recorded at least one point in all nine home games he’s appeared in this season, the second longest streak in Golden Knights history, which Stone also holds the record for (11 GP, 2024-25).

26 – Vegas has conceded just 26 goals in the month of December, tied for the second-fewest in the NHL.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights exploded for a seven spot on Tuesday, skating to a 7-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena heading into the holiday break. Vegas had a franchise-high 13 skaters register points in a five-goal first period, including goals from Brett Howden, Mitch Marner, Colton Sissons, Tomas Hertl and Mark Stone. Reilly Smith added a tally in the second period before Marner notched his second of the night in the final frame. Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf scored San Jose’s goals, but Carter Hart turned aside 21-of-23 shots to earn his 100th career NHL win.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Colorado have met once this season when the Avalanche held off a Golden Knights’ third-period comeback for a 4-2 win on Oct. 31, at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl beat Scott Wedgewood early in the third on a power play, then Mitch Marner scored on a deflection to get Vegas within a goal, but a late empty netter from Cale Makar sealed the 4-2 win. Martin Necas, Brock Nelson and Brent Burns also notched goals for Colorado in the victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Avalanche enter Saturday’s game as the top team in the NHL, with a record of 27-2-7 and an league-leading 61 points. Most recently, Colorado stretched their winning streak to six games with a 1-0 win over the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at Ball Arena, and their 61 points at the holiday are the most of any team since the NHL implemented the break. The Avalanche also hold the fewest regulation losses in the league with a staggering two losses, and hold the league lead in goals for/per game (3.94), goals for (142), goals against/per game (2.11), goals against (76), goal differential (+62), and penalty kill (85.4%). Nathan MacKinnon paces the Avalanche in offense and ranks second in the league with 61 points (30G, 31A). Martin Necas ranks second for Colorado with 47 points (16G, 31A), and Cale Makar follows up with 43 (11G, 32A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 17-8-10, 44 points

Anaheim Ducks – 21-14-2, 44 points

Edmonton Oilers – 19-13-6, 44 points

Los Angeles Kings – 15-12-9, 39 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-17-3, 37 points

Seattle Kraken – 15-14-6, 36 points

Calgary Flames – 15-18-4, 34 points

Vancouver Canucks – 15-18-3, 33 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 379th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-14-3 record all-time against the Avalanche

- Give the Golden Knights points in nine out of 11 games in the month of December

KEYS TO THE GAME

Special Teams: Vegas has scored a power-play goal in six straight games and will look to keep that momentum going against Colorado’s league-leading penalty kill (85.4%). Execution with the man advantage and discipline at even strength will be key.

Depth Scoring: The Golden Knights showcased their balance on Tuesday with six different goal scorers, including five in the first period, and goals from all four lines for the first time this season. Coming out with an early punch and getting contributions throughout the lineup could swing the favor early for Vegas against Colorado.