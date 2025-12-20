Morning Skate Report: Dec. 20, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-10) battle the Calgary Flames (14-17-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights are on an eight-game point streak (6-0-2).

Mark Stone has tallied 12 points (4G, 8A) in ten games since his Nov. 26 return to the lineup.

Carter Hart has posted a 3-0-2 record in the month of December with a save percentage of .917 and a GAA of 2.26.

The Golden Knights are 9-2-5 on the road this season.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Carter Hart – One win away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

Brayden McNabb – Nine games away from 300 consecutive games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 41 points (12G, 29A)

Mitch Marner – 32 points (6G, 26A)

Ivan Barbashev – 25 points (11G, 14A)

Mark Stone – 25 points (6G, 19A)

Tomas Hertl – 23 points (13G, 10A)

BY THE NUMBERS

2 – Akira Schmid has won both of his starts in December while only allowing two goals.

9 - Pavel Dorofeyev is tied with Alex DeBrincat and Jason Robertson for second in the NHL with nine power-play goals.

14 – Dorofeyev tops the Golden Knights’ leaderboard in goals with 14.

170 – Tomas Hertl has the third most offensive zone face-off wins (170) in the league.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the New Jersey Devils, 2-1, in a shootout on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Connor Brown scored the game's lone goal until Pavel Dorofeyev netted a game-tying power-play goal with 4:11 remaining in the final frame to send the contest to overtime. After a scoreless extra period, Jesper Bratt recorded the lone shootout goal to earn the second point in a 3-2 victory for the Devils. Carter Hart stopped 32-of-33 shots in the loss.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights hold a 2-0-0 record over the Calgary Flames this season. In their first meeting on Oct. 14 at Scotiabank Saddledome, the Golden Knights beat the Flames, 4-2. Jack Eichel notched a pair of goals, and Kaedan Korczak recorded his first goal of the season. Tomas Hertl scored an empty-netter to seal the win for Vegas, and Mitch Marner registered a multi-assist night (2). The teams met again four days later, on Oct. 18, at T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights took a 6-1 victory over the Flames. Mark Stone (2G, 2A) and Marner (2G) tallied multi-goal nights, while Hertl (1G, 1A), Ivan Barbashev (1G, 1A), and Eichel (3A) all recorded multipoint nights. Jonathan Huberdeau logged the lone goal for Calgary, but Adin Hill stopped 26-of-27 shots to secure the 6-1 victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Flames currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division with a record of 14-17-4 and 32 points. Calgary has gone 4-2-0 in their last six matchups and close out a two-game homestand on Saturday against the Golden Knights. Most recently, Calgary fell to the Sharks, 6-3, on Tuesday at San Jose’s SAP Center, and beat the Seattle Kraken, 4-2, on Thursday at the Saddledome. Nazem Kadri leads the Flames with 31 points (8G, 23A), followed by Rasmus Andersson with 25 points (7G, 18A) and Matt Coronato with 20 points (11G, 9A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 16-6-10, 42 points

Anaheim Ducks – 20-13-2, 42 points

Edmonton Oilers – 17-12-6, 40 points

Los Angeles Kings – 15-10-9, 39 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-15-3, 37 points

Calgary Flames – 14-17-4, 32 points

Vancouver Canucks – 14-17-3, 31 points

Seattle Kraken – 12-14-6, 30 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 378th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 19-8-2 all-time record against Calgary

- Extend the Golden Knights' point streak to nine games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Limit the Chances: Despite their slow start, Calgary has recorded points in seven of their last ten games. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy spoke to the Flames early season struggles and wants the Golden Knights to be mindful of their uptick in offense and take control of the game early.

Next Man Up: The Golden Knights will be missing some key players in the lineup this weekend, and Cassidy discussed the possibility of moving pieces around with players operating in unfamiliar spots. Vegas skaters will need to be prepared to step into a larger role when called upon.