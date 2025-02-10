Lawless: Teammates Turned Foes at 4Nations

MONTREAL – For 82 regular season games and as many playoff games as possible they are brothers in arms. Most of them hoisted the Stanley Cup together. They even shared a lift from Boston to Montreal before going their separate ways to Team USA and Team Canada.

Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin will line up for the U.S. at the 4Nations Face-Off while Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Adin Hill and coach Bruce Cassidy are competing for Canada.

“I said to the guys yesterday when we split after we got into town, ‘Good luck, and we'll see you next Saturday.’ I love those guys (Stone, Theodore and Hill) who are representing Canada. Bruce has an opportunity to be on the bench, and I wish them nothing but the best,” said Eichel. “But when Hanny (Hanifin) and I play them, that that goes out the window and you want to win. It’s going to be competitive, and I'm looking forward to it.”

It's a wrinkle which is unique to a best-on-best tournament made up of players from the NHL’s 32 clubs. Teammates in Vegas are foes when it’s country vs. country.

“I mean those are some of my best friends. People you see every day; you have incredible relationships with,” said Eichel. “So, until you line up against them on Saturday night, I think you root for them, and you want to see them have success and do well. I think it'd be hard not to. You care about them as people, and you want the best for them.”

Eichel skated between Matthew Tkachuk and Kyle Connor on a line which was posted by most observers as Team USA’s No. 1 trio.

“I found out just before practice. They posted the lineup on the board. There’s not a guy that I wouldn't be happy to play with on the team. Everyone’s a great player, and I'm excited about it,” said Eichel.

“Matthew sees the game incredibly well,” he added. “He makes so many little plays, whether it's in our D Zone coming out and finding a guy in the middle breaking pucks out. He's so good around the net in the offensive zone and his physicality. He brings a lot, and then Kyle Conner’s speed, his shot, some of his creativity. I mean, it's two great players. KC gets the puck off his stick quick, and it's heavy. He gets to his spots well. It’s a great line to be a part of, and hopefully, we can produce some goals.”

Hanifin was paired on the USA blueline with Minnesota Wild D Brock Faber.

Over on Team Canada, Mark Stone found himself on a line with Sidney Crosby and Nathan McKinnon. Theodore was on the left side paired with Drew Doughty on Canada’s blueline.

“You never really know who you’re going to play with, and it was eye-opening when I walked in,” said Stone. “I think it’s going to be good. I’ve played with Jack for the majority of the season and I think Nate with his speed up the middle is very similar. Sid is a world-class player. He’s been one of if not the best player in the world for almost 20 years. It’s pretty awesome to be part of that.”

Theodore plays the right side with Vegas but was moved over to the left with Doughty.

“It is an adjustment. It’s an adjustment just playing with new players. It’s going to be exciting. Sometimes it’s just little things you have to change in your game to fit in. I’m looking forward to the chance to represent,” said Theodore. “Doughty is a nice player. I’ve heard lots of good things. He’s vocal out there, so that should make the game easier.”

Team USA did not work on its special teams on Monday so it’s unclear where Hanifin and Eichel fit in on those units.

Canada head coach Jon Cooper showed his power play hand with Stone and Theodore featured on Canada’s second unit.

Cooper said he would tell his goalies on Monday night who is the No. 1. He stated it would not be a rotation and the No. 1 would run with the ball unless there was a need for change.

Hill said the experience so far had been surreal in some aspects.

“It’s really special. This morning I was having breakfast and sitting at the same table as Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid,” said Hill. “It’s pretty cool. There’s definitely some pinch-me moments here and there, but we’ve got a job to do and we’re looking forward to that first game.”

Hill last played for Team Canada at the world championships in 2021, seeing action in three games and winning a gold medal. When asked about the pressure of this tournament he leaned on his experience winning the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights.

“I think it’s all the same. The Stanley Cup Final is the biggest stage in the hockey world. You dream as a kid of representing your country and you dream of playing for the Stanley Cup,” said Hill. “I kind of put these on the same level. Single elimination is a little different than a full series, but it’s going to be fun.”

Hill was thrilled to see Stone and Theodore getting prime time roles.

“I love those guys. I saw them out there on the second power play unit. Maybe that unit can get some time and sneak in a goal or two during the tournament,” said Hill. “It’ll be cool to see them out there. Just being on the ice with Stoney and Theo as part of Team Canada today was cool.”