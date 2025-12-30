Golden Knights Fall Short Against Wild, 5-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11) were defeated by the Minnesota Wild (24-10-6), 5-2, at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon, Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek each scored goals through the first two frames to give Minnesota a 5-0 lead. Brayden McNabb got the Golden Knights on the board with a shot from the circle past Filip Gustavsson late in the middle frame. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev picked up helpers on the play. At 2:14 in the final period, Mark Stone buried the puck from the slot off a feed from Barbashev to cut the goal deficit to three. Neither team lit the lamp in the remaining minutes, leading to a 5-2 win for the Wild.

ATTENDANCE: 18,102

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Nashville Predators on New Year’s Eve, with puck drop set for noon. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.