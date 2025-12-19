Bryan Harper Arrives in Vegas with a Vision Built on Moments

Bryan Harper walked into T-Mobile Arena for the first time about six weeks ago, and even for someone who spent 22 years crafting one of the NFL’s most celebrated game experiences, the moment hit differently.

“It was like drinking from a firehose because you’re taking everything in for the first time,” Harper recalled of the Golden Knights 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in October. “You expect something great and then you see it and you’re like ‘Oh yeah, that’s fantastic.’”

Toshiba Plaza, the pregame energy, the VGK Cast marching in, the crowd erupting after a goal. For Harper, who joins the Golden Knights as Chief Marketing Officer, it was validation. The structure he’s inheriting is solid, but now it’s about building it to be higher than ever.

Harper’s tenure with the Minnesota Vikings reads like a masterclass in modern sports entertainment. Under his direction, they launched the Vikings Entertainment Network, earning #1 in Game Entertainment, #1 in Voice of the Fan, and Clio Sports Team of the Year.

But the accolades only tell part of the story. The traditions that Harper introduced have become woven into the fabric of Vikings culture: the Skol Chant that reverberates through U.S Bank Stadium, the thunderous Gjallarhorn, Viktor the Viking. These weren’t marketing gimmicks; they were thoughtfully crafted moments designed to unify a fanbase.

“Being able to strategically plan for that, build the program, launch it and see it succeed, then to see it grow to where it’s now just a tradition that will live on for years and years to come,” said Harper of the Skol Chant. “That’s a hard thing to do.”

Harper built the Vikings’ first studio in 2009-10, recognizing video content was becoming key just as social media was burgeoning. Rather than treating broadcasts, in-stadium production, and digital content as separate silos, he created cohesion.

When the opportunity came to build U.S Bank Stadium from the ground up, the result was a technical and creative integration that is now considered a league benchmark.

So why leave? The answer lied in brand, opportunity, and leadership.

“Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Harper said. “The brand is awesome.” He draws a parallel that speaks to his storytelling philosophy: “Our former head coach Bud Grant would talk about the uniqueness of being a Viking. Vikings aren’t a bird or a reptile. I think you could apply that to the Golden Knights. You’re a Knight. Those stories can go deeper and really unify folks.”

Exploring the opportunity, Harper said the Golden Knights quickly stood out as an organization that has established high expectations and a strong sense of connection in a short time.

“Sometimes you go to places, and they need a complete overhaul,” Harper said. “This is not that. It’s more of a fresh set of eyes looking at what’s done and how we can optimize and maybe improve a few things.”

Harper's approach to leading centers on one theme: it’s about the people.

“The business doesn’t run without people being totally in tune,” Harper said. “When people leave an organization, the first thing they say is, ‘I’m going to miss the people.’”

That perspective aligns with why Harper wanted to rejoin with VGK President of Business Operations, John Penhollow, whom he worked with in Minnesota.

“John leads with empathy,” Harper said. “He’s an active listener. If he’s going to sit down with you, he’s fully attuned to you. He’s great at building people and careers.”

Harper’s own process mirrors this: listen, understand the problem, provide resources, remove hurdles, and let talented people do their thing.

As the Golden Knights approach their first decade of existence, Harper sees both a milestone and an important reflection point. He’s particularly interested in the franchise’s potential as a dominant global brand.

“The Vegas Golden Knights have an opportunity to be a global brand unlike any other team in the NHL,” Harper said. “It gives this ability for VGK to grow in ways that other teams can’t.”

Harper is also passionate about women’s hockey. Coming from Minnesota, home to some of the best female hockey players in the world, he’s seen the talent and passion firsthand.

“There’s no reason that can’t exist in other markets, especially in Vegas,” Harper said. “How do we create more opportunities for girls to grow? That will grow interest in the sport, participation in the sport, fandom, and it should help the brand.”

Harper is thinking about how social media and athlete personalities are changing fan acquisition, especially for the younger audiences. As the Golden Knights prepare for the 10th season in 2026, Harper is eager to explore how they evolve their storytelling while building on the foundation of existing successful traditions.

Ask Harper about his favorite moment in 22 years, and his answer reveals plenty. The Minneapolis Miracle stands out, not just for the on-field heroics, but for what it created among fans.

“It breaks down barriers. Everybody was happy and thrilled and celebrating and crying, all at the same time,” Harper said. “That’s special.”

That’s the power of sports entertainment done right. Moments that transcend the game, traditions that bring communities together, and experiences that fans carry with them forever.

Harper has spent more than two decades mastering this craft. He’s built out studios, launched networks, created lasting, impactful traditions, and guided marketing teams that set industry standards. He’s earned due recognition as one of the best in the business.

Now he brings that expertise to a franchise that has already achieved the extraordinary and positions itself for excellence in the future.

“I’m stoked,” Harper said. “Great organization, brand, and fans. I’m super excited.”

When Harper arrives to Las Vegas shortly, he’ll bring a proven vision for what’s possible when you combine strong storytelling, talented people, and a fan base eager to be a part of something special.

The Golden Knights’ nine years since inception have been historic in many respects. With Harper joining the leadership team, the organization prepares for its next shift forward and pushing the standard even higher.