Vegas Golden Knights Win Clio Sports Award

VEGAS (December 22, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights have won top honors at the Clio Sports Awards, Clio announced Tuesday, December 9. The Golden Knights earned silver in the “Comprehensive Game Presentation” category of the Gameday Fan Experience medium, which featured teams and leagues across all professional sports. The Golden Knights and other winners were honored at the 2025 Clio Sports Award in New York City.

“We are proud to deliver a best-in-class game experience for Golden Knights fans at T-Mobile Arena,” said President of Business Operations John Penhollow. “This honor from Clio Sports reflects the dedication of countless people who bring our game-day environment to life, and we are especially thankful to our fans, whose energy sets the tone every night.”

Vegas’ “Comprehensive Game Presentation” award was for the Golden Knights’ overall game day experience during the 2024-25 season.

Clio Sports was founded in 2014 and honors the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world. This marks the second year that the organization has included the Gameday Fan Experience medium.

This honor marks the Golden Knights’ fourth Clio recognition. Vegas has also earned The Stanley from the NHL for Game Presentation for three seasons (2020, ’22 and ’24). In addition, the Golden Knights’ Game Entertainment and Production team won Best Overall Production and Best Overall Hockey Production at the 2023 Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) Conference, as well as a 2024 Emmy Award for the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner raising ceremony.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.