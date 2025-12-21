Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-10) close out their Canadian back-to-back as they take on the Edmonton Oilers (17-13-6) on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at Rogers Place.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Mitch Marner (2A) and Mark Stone (1G, 1A) notched multi-point performances on Saturday.

Kaedan Korczak moved up to second on the season in goals for among Vegas defensemen (3).

Mark Stone has recorded at least a point in 16-of-17 games he’s played this season (7G, 20A).

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Carter Hart – One win away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

Brayden McNabb – Eight games away from 300 consecutive games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 41 points (12G, 29A)

Mitch Marner – 34 points (6G, 28A)

Mark Stone – 27 points (7G, 20A)

Ivan Barbashev – 25 points (11G, 14A)

Tomas Hertl – 24 points (13G, 11A)

BY THE NUMBERS

8 – Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel all have eight assists through the first eight games of December.

91 – Mark Stone (1G, 1A) registered his 91st multi-point performance on Saturday, tied with William Karlsson for the second-most in Golden Knights history.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights dropped the front-end of the back-to-back, falling 6-3 to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Mitch Marner (2A) and Mark Stone (1G, 1A) had multi-point outings, while Reilly Smith and Kaedan Korczak notched goals, and Noah Hanifin, Zach Whitecloud and Tomas Hertl all added assists. The Flames were lifted by Mikael Backlund with two goals.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Oilers met four times last season, splitting the series 2-2-0. Vegas claimed the first matchup on Nov. 6, 2024, behind a two-goal performance from Noah Hanifin. The next battle came less than a month later, when the Golden Knights earned a 1-0 shutout win at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 3, 2024. Ivan Barbashev scored the game’s lone goal, while Adin Hill earned his second win of the season against Edmonton, saving 55 of 57 shots across the two games. Vegas dropped the next two games against Edmonton, 6-3 on Dec. 14, and 3-2 on April 1.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Oilers enter Sunday’s showdown at Rogers Place with a 17-13-6 record and sit third in the Pacific Division with 40 points. Edmonton closed out a five-game road trip on Saturday with a 5-2 loss in Minnesota but have recorded points in eight of their last nine games. Connor McDavid leads the Oilers and ranks second in the NHL with 59 points (22G, 37A), followed by Leon Draisaitl with 50 (17G, 33A), and Evan Bouchard with 33 (6G, 27A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 21-13-2, 44 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 16-7-10, 42 points

Edmonton Oilers – 17-13-6, 40 points

Los Angeles Kings – 15-10-9, 39 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-16-3, 37 points

Calgary Flames – 15-17-4, 34 points

Vancouver Canucks – 15-17-3, 33 points

Seattle Kraken – 13-14-6, 32 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 378th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-12-3 all-time record against Edmonton

- Give the Golden Knights points in nine of their last 10 games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Protect the Paint: The Golden Knights have been strong defending the low slot for much of the season, but net-front coverage proved costly Saturday as bodies were allowed to establish position around the crease. Against an Oilers team that thrives on second chances and traffic, Vegas will need to own the area in front of their netminder and keep Edmonton’s forwards from setting up shop in the blue paint.

Control the Puck: Smart puck decisions will be critical against the speed and transition game of Edmonton. From clean breakouts to disciplined play through the neutral zone, limiting unforced giveaways will let the Golden Knights dictate tempo, maintain possession, and build their game early.