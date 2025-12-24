Golden Knights Overpower Sharks in 7-2 Rout

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10) routed the San Jose Sharks (17-17-3), 7-2, on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights jumped out to an early lead when Brett Howden finished a give-and-go with Braeden Bowman on the rush just 1:46 into the game. Mitch Marner doubled Vegas’ lead midway through the period on the power play, as his cross-seam pass was deflected into the back of the net. Colton Sissons extended the advantage to 3-0 on the rush after receiving a backhand feed from Keegan Kolesar. Vegas continued to pour it on in the first as Tomas Hertl roofed a close-range chance to make it 4-0 after 15 minutes. Pavel Dorofeyev collected an assist on the play following a strong forecheck and quick dish to Hertl. Mark Stone tallied his eighth goal of the season with just over a minute left in the period, stretching the lead to 5-0 going into the first intermission. The Sharks got on the board 6:49 into the middle frame when Macklin Celebrini found the back of the net. With just over a minute left in the third, Reilly Smith blasted a one-timer from inside the right circle to restore Vegas’ five-goal lead. Marner struck again early in the third, burying his second of the night to make it 7-1, before Collin Graf added a late tally to close the scoring at 7-2. Carter Hart saved 21-of-23 shots in his 100th career NHL win in net.

TOP PREFORMERS

Mitch Marner: Marner tallied two goals on five shots and now has 13 points through 10 games in December (4G, 9A).

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev added two assists in the first period, including his sixth power-play point in the last six games.

Carter Hart: Hart earned his 100th career NHL win, turning aside 21 of San Jose’s 23 shots.

Reilly Smith: Smith registered his first multi-point performance of the campaign, adding a goal and an assist.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Vegas’ seven goals mark its highest volume output this season.

All four lines for the Golden Knights found the net for the first time this season.

The Golden Knights have recorded a power-play goal in each of their last six games.

Vegas poured in five goals in the first period for the third time in franchise history.

13 Golden Knights’ skaters registered points in the first period, the most in a single period in team history.

Noah Hanifin has assisted on five goals in the last three games.

Mark Stone has notched at least one point in each of his first nine home games this season, marking the second longest streak behind his own last season (11 games).

The Golden Knights extended their point streak against the Sharks to 12 straight games, the third longest streak against any club in franchise history.

ATTENDANCE: 18,092

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights’ holiday homestand continues on Saturday as they host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. PT. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.