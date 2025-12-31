Morning Skate Report: Dec. 31, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11) host their first matchup of the season against the Nashville Predators (17-17-4) on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to five games (3G, 5A) with his third period assist against the Wild on Monday.

Ivan Barbashev has a pair of two-assist performances in his last three outings and carries a three-game point streak.

Golden Knights’ defensemen have notched goals in three of the last five games.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Six points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Brayden McNabb – Three games away from 300 consecutive games played

Keegan Kolesar – Six games away from 400 career games

Mitch Marner – Six games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 41 points (12G, 29A)

Mitch Marner – 40 points (9G, 31A)

Mark Stone – 30 points (9G, 21A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (12G, 18A)

Tomas Hertl – 29 points (15G, 14A)

BY THE NUMBERS

2.40 – Akira Schmid boasts a 2.40 goals against average through his 19 appearances (11-3-4), good for seventh in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 16 games played.

7.46 – Brayden McNabb leads the league in blocked shots per 60 minutes (7.46) among all skaters with at least 30 games played.

40 – Mitch Marner (9G, 31A) became the quickest player to record 40 points with the Golden Knights, reaching the mark in just his first 37 games with the franchise.

53.9 – The Golden Knights hold the NHL’s fifth best defensive-zone face-off win percentage at 53.9%.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 5-2, to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone each registered a goal, while Ivan Barbashev picked up two assists. Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon, Brock Faber and Joel Eriksson Ek all found the back of the net for the Wild as they sealed the 5-2 victory.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights went 2-1-0 against the Nashville Predators last season. Their first matchup came on Jan. 14, when Vegas fell, 5-3, despite Pavel Dorofeyev’s first NHL hat trick and a two-assist outing from Tomas Hertl. Steven Stamkos (2G, 1A) and Filip Forsberg (1G, 1A) each recorded multi-point outings for the Predators in the win. The Golden Knights returned to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 29, exacting revenge, 3-1, behind strong performances from Jack Eichel (1G, 1A), Shea Theodore (2A), and Adin Hill in net as he stopped 23-of-24 shots. Reilly Smith and Brett Howden tallied Vegas’ other two goals, while Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone added a helper. The final matchup came in the last home game of the 2024-25 season, when Vegas took a 5-3 win on home ice. Howden picked up a goal and an assist, plus Alexander Holtz, Noah Hanifin, and Barbashev all scored in the final two frames to lift Vegas after they trailed 1-0 early. Hill saved 14 of Nashville’s 17 shots in his second win over the Predators on the season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Entering Wednesday, the Nashville Predators hold a 17-17-4 record and rank fifth in the Central Division with 38 points. The Predators dropped five of their first seven games to open the campaign, then 11 in a span of 13 games shortly after, but have found a rhythm as of late with a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 outings. Ryan O’Reilly leads the team with 34 points (11G, 23A), followed by Filip Forsberg with 30 points (16G, 14A) and Luke Evangelista with 27 (6G, 21A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers – 20-14-6, 46 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 17-9-11, 45 points

Anaheim Ducks – 21-16-2, 44 points

Los Angeles Kings – 16-13-9, 41 points

San Jose Sharks – 19-17-3, 41 points

Seattle Kraken – 16-14-7, 39 points

Calgary Flames – 17-18-4, 38 points

Vancouver Canucks – 16-20-3, 35 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 379th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-7-2 record all-time against the Predators

KEYS TO THE GAME

Win the First 10: It’s been said often, but the Golden Knights are at their best when they dictate the flow of the game from puck drop. Vegas has scored first in 16 games this season and earned points in 15 of those (11-1-4). Establishing that early edge with pace and winning puck battles can allow Vegas to settle into its game and put Nashville in chase mode.

Control Below the Dots: When Vegas commits to inside ice and net-front detail, the offense becomes layered and hard to defend. Driving pucks to the interior, creating traffic in front of the pipes, and winning second chances causes breakdowns and open space for shooters. Sustaining a strong presence below the dots can turn o-zone time into goals and wear down Nashville over the course of 60 minutes.