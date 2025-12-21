Golden Knights Doubled Up by Flames, 6-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-10) fell to the Calgary Flames (15-17-4), 6-3, on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mikael Backlund and Adam Klapka gave Calgary an early 2-0 lead before Reilly Smith capitalized on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Calgary goaltender Devin Cooley to cut the Flames' lead in half midway through the first period. Mark Stone fed the puck to Smith across the neutral zone to pick up his 20th helper this season. Ryan Lomberg extended the Flames’ lead back to two heading into the second period. Backlund and Joel Farabee each tallied a goal for Calgary to make it 5-1 in the middle frame. In the final frame, Kaedan Korczak lit the lamp with a one-timer off a dish from Mitch Marner for Vegas’ second goal of the game. Stone banked a goal off of Cooley on a power play to make it a 5-3 game with 3:57 left in the contest. Noah Hanifin and Marner picked up power-play helpers. Despite the Golden Knight's third period push, Jonathan Huberdeau scored an empty-netter to seal the 6-3 victory for the Flames.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their back-to-back road trip as they battle the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.