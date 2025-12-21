Golden Knights Doubled Up by Flames, 6-3

The Golden Knights travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers Sunday on the second leg of back-to-back road trip

BWW Recap-Template
By Katie Freter

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-10) fell to the Calgary Flames (15-17-4), 6-3, on Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Mikael Backlund and Adam Klapka gave Calgary an early 2-0 lead before Reilly Smith capitalized on a breakaway and backhanded the puck past Calgary goaltender Devin Cooley to cut the Flames' lead in half midway through the first period. Mark Stone fed the puck to Smith across the neutral zone to pick up his 20th helper this season. Ryan Lomberg extended the Flames’ lead back to two heading into the second period. Backlund and Joel Farabee each tallied a goal for Calgary to make it 5-1 in the middle frame. In the final frame, Kaedan Korczak lit the lamp with a one-timer off a dish from Mitch Marner for Vegas’ second goal of the game. Stone banked a goal off of Cooley on a power play to make it a 5-3 game with 3:57 left in the contest. Noah Hanifin and Marner picked up power-play helpers. Despite the Golden Knight's third period push, Jonathan Huberdeau scored an empty-netter to seal the 6-3 victory for the Flames.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights close out their back-to-back road trip as they battle the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 20, 2025

Bryan Harper Arrives in Vegas with a Vision Built on Moments

Golden Knights' Comeback Falls Short in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Devils

Scott Kegley Set To Elevate Digital Strategy and Power Engagement For The Golden Knights

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 17, 2025

Lawless: Stone Offers Versatility to Team Canada Roster

Refining a Champion: Rich Wang’s Blueprint for the Golden Knights’ Next Decade

McNabb's Game Winner Seals 3-2 Win Over Blue Jackets

Lawless: Tis The Season For A Golden Knights December

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 13, 2025

Penhollow’s Vision Taking Shape with Three Seasoned Executives to Drive the Golden Knights Business Forward

Golden Knights Earn 3-2 Overtime Victory Over Flyers

Lotus Broadcasting Announces 94.7 FM as the New FM Radio Home of the Golden Knights Beginning December 18

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 11, 2025

Golden Knights Comeback Falls Short in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Islanders

Vegas Golden Knights Add Three Senior Executives to Accelerate Next Phase of Business Growth and Innovation

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 9, 2025

Overcoming The Odds: Late Surge Lifts Golden Knights to Comeback Win Over Rangers