Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-8-10) battle the San Jose Sharks (17-16-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena in their final game before the holiday break.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights hold a 14-2-2 record against the Sharks at T-Mobile Arena during the regular season.

With his goal on Sunday night, Mitch Marner collected his 36th point which is tied for first among players on new teams this season.

Tomas Hertl has registered a three-game point streak, with five points (1G, 4A) during the stretch.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Eight points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Carter Hart – One win away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Four goals away from 100 career goals

Brayden McNabb – Six games away from 300 consecutive games

Keegan Kolesar – Nine games away from 400 career games

Mitch Marner – Nine games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 41 points (12G, 29A)

Mitch Marner – 36 points (7G, 29A)

Tomas Hertl – 27 points (14G, 13A)

Mark Stone – 27 points (7G, 20A)

Ivan Barbashev – 25 points (11G, 14A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Tomas Hertl (1G, 2A) and Noah Hanifin (3A) both recorded three-point nights on Sunday.

9 – The Golden Knights have won nine-straight contests against San Jose, the team's longest active winning streak versus an opponent.

10 – Pavel Dorofeyev sits second in the NHL with ten power-play goals.

184 – Tomas Hertl is second in the league for offensive zone face-off wins (184).

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-3, to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at Rogers Place. Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev netted power-play goals, and Mitch Marner found the back of the net to make it a one-goal game early in the third period. Marner (1G, 1A), Hertl (1G, 2A), and Noah Hanifin (3A) all skated away with multi-point nights. On the other end, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins registered a pair of goals, while Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman tallied one goal each to lift the Oilers to the 4-3 victory.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights currently hold a 2–0–0 record over the San Jose Sharks this season. In their first meeting on Oct. 9, at SAP Center, Vegas secured a 4-3 overtime victory over San Jose. Jeff Skinner got San Jose on the board first with a goal five minutes into the game before Brett Howden evened the score at one heading into the second period. Alexander Wennberg regained the lead for the Sharks on a power-play goal and Pavel Dorofeyev tallied a power-play goal of his own to once again tie the game up at the end of the period. A goal by Philipp Kurashev helped the Sharks hold the lead until Jack Eichel potted the game-tying goal from the blueline with 1:34 left to send the game into overtime. A minute into overtime, San Jose goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic came out of his net to play the puck, but Reilly Smith cut the play off and put the puck into the empty net to seal the 4-3 overtime win for the Golden Knights. In their second contest of the season on Nov. 29, Vegas beat San Jose, 4-3, at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl tallied a pair of goals, including the game-winner, while Mitch Marner and Colton Sissons came away with one goal each. Carl Lindbom recorded his first NHL win with 18 saves on 21 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Sharks enter Tuesday’s contest with a record of 17-16-3 for 37 points and sit fifth in the Pacific Division. San Jose has split their last six games (3-3-0) and closed out a three-game homestand on Saturday going 1-2-0. Most recently, the Sharks were shut out, 3-0, by the Dallas Stars on Thursday and shutout again by the Seattle Kraken, 4-0, on Saturday. Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks with 54 points (18G, 36A), followed by Will Smith with 29 points (12G, 17A), and Tyler Toffoli with 23 points (10G, 13A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Anaheim Ducks – 21-14-2, 44 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 16-8-10, 42 points

Edmonton Oilers – 18-13-6, 42 points

Los Angeles Kings – 15-11-9, 39 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-16-3, 37 points

Seattle Kraken – 14-14-6, 34 points

Calgary Flames – 15-17-4, 34 points

Vancouver Canucks – 15-18-3, 33 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 378th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 30-2-5 all-time record against San Jose

- Give the Golden Knights their tenth straight win over the Sharks

KEYS TO THE GAME

Start on Time: The Golden Knights had slow starts during the Western Canada back-to-back weekend. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to see the Golden Knights compete and execute from puck drop, as well as control the pace of the game going into Tuesday's matchup.

Sharpen the O-Zone: Cassidy noted costly offensive-zone turnovers and inconsistent first period power plays leading to their loss on Sunday. The Golden Knights need to stay sharp with the puck, limit mistakes, and generate more quality looks, especially on the man-advantage.