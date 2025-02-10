BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 10, 2025

The 4Nations Face-Off marks a move by the NHL to get best-on-best hockey back in front of its fans. Players represented their countries at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey ahead of the 2016-17 season but haven’t had the chance to don their national crest against the best players in the world since that tournament. The annual IIHF World Championship takes place each May, but NHL players who are competing for the Stanley Cup miss the chance to skate in the tournament. The NHL hasn’t sent players to the Olympics since 2014.

“It’s a cool event,” said Stone after practice Monday. “I think international hockey has taken a back seat to the NHL for a long time. We haven’t been best-on-best since 2016. This is what players love. We love playing for our country and representing it. That’s why it means so much to the guys.”

For Vegas Golden Knights fans, the tournament represents the first opportunity to cheer for their favorite players in international competition since the franchise’s inception in 2017. Hockey fans in Nevada will root for individual success for Stone, Hill and Theodore, but national pride will incline fans to rally behind Hanifin, Eichel and Team USA.

“I think it's just going to be great hockey first and foremost. We have such great fans in Vegas and it’s a new emerging hockey market. I think it'll be a great opportunity for some people who haven't necessarily seen international hockey play and guys represent their own country,” said Eichel. “It'll be a great opportunity to see that for the first time and support Noah and me. When Canada is not playing against us, they can support the Canadian guys that are on our team. I think it's just going to be great for hockey. It's going to be great for the game and the league. I know I'm excited about it and I think the fans are as well.”

All four teams will practice on Bell Centre on Tuesday and will participate in 4Nations Face-Off media day. Canada gets the tournament started on Wednesday night against Sweden. Theodore said that getting a few practices in ahead of the competition adds to the excitement of the tournament.

“I think today was a lot of adjustments just getting back on the ice and getting familiar with guys,” said Theodore. “I’m looking forward to getting to play in a couple of days and getting things underway.”

Team USA opens the tournament against Finland on Thursday night.

“It’s a good advantage for us to have a few days to prepare and hopefully build our game and get familiar with each other and try to develop some chemistry,” Eichel said. “We'll take advantage of it and be ready to go on Thursday.”

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

(Times PT)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Canada vs. Sweden at Montreal, 5 p.m., TNT

Thursday, Feb. 13: USA vs. Finland at Montreal, 5 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden at Montreal, 10 a.m., ABC

Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada at Montreal, 5 p.m., ABC

Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland at Boston, 10 a.m., TNT

Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT

Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game at Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN