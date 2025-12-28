Colorado Bests Vegas, 6-5, in Shootout 

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) fell to the Colorado Avalanche (28-2-7), 6-5, in a shootout on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNAlexander Holtz found the back of the net for his first goal of the season just 2:43 into the opening frame. Noah Hanifin fired a shot into the lane off a face-off win from Tomas Hertl where Holtz redirected the puck to give Vegas a 1-0 lead three the first period. Ivan Barbashev extended the Golden Knights’ lead to two 34 seconds into the second period. Mitch Marner and Barbashev carried the play down ice completing a give and go with Barbahsev sliding the puck past Scott Wedgewood for his 12th goal of the season. Colorado received two goals from Samuel Girard and Martin Necas five minutes apart to even the score at two. Ben Hutton regained the lead for the Golden Knights with 9:24 remaining in the second period on a feed from Holtz off the wall for his fifth goal of the season with Hanifin picking up his second assist of the night. Just 29 seconds later, Brett Howden deflected a shot from Reilly Smith to push Vegas’ lead back to two. Jeremy Lauzon sent the puck to Smith through the neutral zone while Smith handled the puck along the wall as Howden drove the middle lane to redirect the puck into the back of the net.

In the final frame, Necas recorded his second goal of the night followed by Nathan MacKinnon’s league-leading 31st goal five minutes later to tie the game at four. Colton Sissons put Vegas back in front with a backhand after up-ice feeds from Keegan Kolesar and Kaedan Korczak. The Golden Knights couldn’t hold the 6-on-5 push from the Avalanche as Artturi Lehkonen tied the game at five with an extra attacker on, sending the game to overtime. A scoreless extra frame pushed the game to a shootout where MacKinnon recorded the game-deciding tally to give Colorado the 6-5 shootout victory.

ATTENDANCE: 18,168LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their homestand when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.