Golden Knights' Comeback Falls Short in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Devils

Vegas looks forward to Saturday's matchup with the Calgary Flames

Recap TN
By Kevin Kelly

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-6-10) were defeated by the New Jersey Devils (19-14-1), 2-1, in a shootout on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Neither team lit the lamp in a scoreless opening period, with Vegas holding a slim 10-8 edge in shots. Connor Brown opened the scoring 4:50 into the second period to give the Devils the first lead of the game. The Golden Knights broke through with just over four minutes left in the final frame, as Pavel Dorofeyev roofed a slapshot on the power play to level the score at one. Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl added assists on the equalizer. The teams traded chances but couldn’t break the tie in regulation, sending the game to overtime. After the extra frame failed to produce a winner, Jesper Bratt found the net in the second round of the shootout to lift New Jersey to the 2-1 win.

ATTENDANCE: 17,862

LOOKING AHEAD
After a quick stop in Vegas, the Golden Knights depart for a two-game road trip to Canada, beginning with the Calgary Flames on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch all the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

