Lawless: 4Nations Eve

MONTREAL – There is no time to be disappointed in a seven-game tournament. Decisions get made quickly and consequences are immediate. Roles are assigned and must be accepted.

Adin Hill faced that reality on Tuesday when it was announced that Jordan Binnington would start for Canada on Wednesday vs. Sweden in the opening game of the 4Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre.

“Sure, I wanted it. But you can’t waste time being disappointed. We’re here for our country and to win as a team. I’ll be ready if they need me,” said Hill, who was in net when the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23.

Vegas captain Mark Stone, who is skating on a line with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon as part of Team Canada, said Hill wouldn’t need any special attention from him after learning he wouldn’t be the No. 1 goalie to open the tournament.

“Everybody's here for a reason. Adin has been in the big game but so has Binnington,” said Stone. “We’ve got guys who are very experienced. Hiller, he's a pro, right? He did it for us two years ago. Whether he starts the first game or comes in during the second round of the playoffs, he always stays sharp. He's always ready to go. So, I don't think I'll say much.”

All four teams practiced on Tuesday at Bell Centre and also took team photos. Stone and VGK teammate Shea Theodore were featured on the second power play unit for Canada.

Team USA’s practice revealed head coach Mike Sullivan’s special teams plan with Jack Eichel on the top power play unit and Vegas teammate Noah Hanifin on the second penalty kill group.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy is running the power play for Canada.

“It’s similar to what we do in Vegas but also different. Obviously, that top unit has got some firepower. Theo and I are in our similar spots, but some of the sticks are a little bit different,” said Stone. “For Theo and I, we're both in in very similar spots, so we're pretty comfortable where we are. But, you're trying to get chemistry in practice. Sometimes it's tough. You don't really know until the games. Even when working on it, you don't want to hit your guys in practice and the shots aren't going through. So, you're trying to make plays, but sometimes that's the best way to do it. Just trying to get chemistry.”

Stone and Theodore came to a podium for a post-practice media session together and were loose and laughing.

Theodore spent Monday night with family members who had come in for the event, including his wife and young son.

“Little Wes is here. He's excited. He's excited for sure. You know, sleeping a lot, but it's his first big trip, first trip out of the country. So that's exciting,” said Theodore.

While five members of the Golden Knights are at the 4Nations tournament, many of the rest have headed south for some sun and sand. Stone said they haven’t received and taunting photos of the beach just yet.

“No, not yet. I'm sure we'll get one tomorrow when we're playing. Maybe they'll watch us. I don't know. We'll see,” said Stone. “I hope they’ll (VGK teammates) watch the games. I would, personally, if I wasn't here playing. It depends on the service that they have. A lot of guys are in Hawaii, so the time change. I think the games will be on probably right at lunchtime, I guess, for them. So, yeah, I hope so. I mean, I love hockey. I love watching hockey. So, if I wasn't here, I know I'd be tuned in. I said it before the tournament, yeah the break would be would be nice, but if I was sitting on a beach right now, I'd want to be here. So, I hope guys tune in.”

Theodore was asked about his team being the underdog at the tournament but considered it to be external talk.

“I don't think we really look at that. I think there is a lot of pressure on our group, but we're excited for the opportunity, excited to just get out there and play and not really let a lot of the noise affect anything,” he said.

Team USA spent Monday night having dinner with some greats from the program’s past: Mike Modano (1996 World Cup champion), Mike Eruzione and Rob McClanahan (1980 Olympic gold medalists) as well as Guy Gaudreau (father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau).

"Mike Eruzione is from my area and I had the opportunity to get to know him over the years through (Boston University) and being from same neck of the woods," said Eichel. "And then Mike Modano, a player that a lot of us idolized growing up, and Rob McClanahan and having Guy Gaudreau there. It was pretty special. Having the opportunity to listen to them speak and share some of their experiences, what USA Hockey means to them and how much pride they take in it. And then on the other side, just having some nice private conversations with them, getting to know them, it was very nice.”

Eichel, who has represented his country on nine different occasions, was asked what playing for the U.S. means to him.

“USA Hockey means a lot to me. I've had the chance to represent the country at some different events, and it never gets old being in red, white, and blue,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in where I'm from, not only being an American but being from the Boston area. I take a lot of pride in that, and my parents instilled in me to never forget where you come from. It means a lot to be able to do this. It's an honor, and I just want to do my best to represent our country.”

Sullivan had Eichel on his first power play group with Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews and Adam Fox.

“I think we're still trying to iron the details out, and it's some super talented players on it. It's great. Whenever you're on the ice with the caliber of players that are out there, it's always fun,” said Eichel. “You're always learning from them a bit, and I think that's what I'm trying to do as well. In a short tournament like this, I think special teams would be important. It's good if we're able to get familiar with each other as quickly as possible and build some chemistry. I think that that's the goal of the repetitions and practice.”

Eichel is considered one of the best two-way centers in the world. He can score, create and check. He’s an elite skater with a defensive conscience. Sullivan has him on a line with Kyle Connor and Matthew Tkachuk which adds up to a lot of firepower. But there’s also a suspicion that they’ll be used to match up against the best lines other countries ice.

“I think it is going to be important for everyone to accept their role. And listen, I mean, it's no secret. All the guys on the team are pretty much the go-to guys on their club that they're coming from and are used to playing big minutes and playing in every situation,” said Eichel. “So, when you're on a team where everyone does that, you have to understand that there might be a time that someone else is going to do that role for you and being able to accept that and check your ego at the door, I think, is going to be important and do whatever the team asks of you. Understand it's for the betterment of the team, and I think it'll be important. Knowing the guys and the character we have in our room, I wouldn't see why that would be an issue. Seems like everyone's just worried about winning, and that's a great mindset to have.”

Format

All seven games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules – with the exception of overtime, which will be 10 minutes instead of five for round-robin games. Each team will play three total round-robin games under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and zero points for a loss in regulation. The two teams with the best round-robin record will advance to a one-game final, which will feature the overtime format of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Schedule

Bell Centre in Montreal will host the first four games of the 4 Nations Face-Off (Feb. 12-15), capped by Canada facing the United States on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will shift to TD Garden in Boston for the final three contests of the tournament (Feb. 17-20), including the championship game on Thursday, Feb. 20.