Zegras eager for opportunity to develop at center with Flyers

Zegras is committed to making things work with the Flyers. When he was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, 2025, he was coming off two disappointing seasons marked by injuries that limited him to 88 games and a full-time shift to the wing that led to inconsistent production.

But the trade provided a fresh start on and off the ice.

"I just had a lot of fun being at the rink and being around the guys," Zegras said. "I find it lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing people, from the guys to the coaching staff to Danny (Briere) and 'Jonesy' (president of hockey operations Keith Jones), Dan Hilferty (chairman). I found that it was just a very good situation for me mentally, and it was a lot of fun on the ice too."

That's why he was adamant about getting his contract situation settled before his arbitration hearing, which would have taken place between sometime between July 20 and Aug. 1.

"He cares about this team," Briere said. "Even in this negotiation, he took charge. He's the one that said, 'I want to be in Philly. I love it here. I want to stay here.' So there's a big reason why this contract was done ... because Trevor was really involved, and Trevor was adamant that he wanted to be in Philly."

And Zegras is out to show that last season's play was just a precursor of what's to come next season and beyond. The Flyers will bring back most of the team that beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in the Eastern Conference First Round and then lost in four games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

"I think we're in a great spot," he said. "I think that was kind of just the beginning last year, and I think we've got a lot of confidence as a group for how we played after the (Olympic) break and how we all kind of came together and knew that it was going to be really hard to come out of that and make the playoffs. And then to win a round, I think that was great for what we're trying to build, and hopefully we pick up where we left off."