Flyers 2026-27 schedule: 15 Must-See Games

On Thursday, the National Hockey League released the regular season schedule for the 2026-27 campaign. For the first time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Flyers will open their season in September. On the final day of the month, the Flyers host the arch-rival Pittsburgh Penguins at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Divisional games are arguably the most crucial matches to win by the time the final standings are determined. Each divisional game can be as much as a four-point swing in the standings if decided in regulation.

The Flyers' 2026-27 season begins and ends with games against Metropolitan Division teams. Philly jumps right into the fire, playing their first road game one night after the opener against Pittsburgh. The Flyers open their road schedule on October 1 in Newark against the New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, the Flyers conclude their schedule with six consecutive matches against Metro opposition, including a pair of meetings with the Washington Capitals.

Overall, here are 15 games of particular intrigue beyond opening night.

Oct. 3 and 11 vs. Carolina: The defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes -- yet another Metro rival -- make their first of two trips to Philly. The Flyers have had considerable difficulty defeating the Canes in recent years but did punch their ticket to the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs with a home shootout win over Rod Brind'Amour's team. The October 3 and 11 games against the Hurricanes represent the home half of the regular season series. The Flyers visit Raleigh on January 15 and April 5.

Oct. 24 vs. Anaheim: Gone are the days when the Ducks were just another interconference opponent during the regular season marathon. The last two years, Flyers games against Cutter Gauthier and his team have become emotionally charged meetings. The Flyers' 2026 offer sheet to top Anaheim center Leo Carlsson adds further intrigue.

Nov. 15 vs. Edmonton: The Flyers' two games against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's team are closely spaced this season but not a true home-and-home. On November 11, the Flyers are in Alberta to play the Oilers. It will be Philly's third game in four nights. After a subsequent stop in Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on the 14th, the Flyers are right back in action the next night at home against the Oilers.

Nov. 27 vs. Vancouver: After a one-year absence, the Black Friday afternoon home game tradition returns this season. The Canucks are looking for a bounceback year from the like of former 100-point scorer Elias Pettersson and former 40-goal scorer Brock Boeser. Both players attained their career-best statistical seasons during Rick Tocchet's tenure as Canucks head coach.

Dec. 11 vs. Calgary: The Flyers lost both meetings with the Flames in 2025-26 despite Calgary's overall struggles during the season. Goaltender Dustin Wolf usually keeps the Flames competitive in games. Former Flyers players Morgan Frost (22) and Joel Farabee (20) finished first and second in goal scoring on the team last season.

Dec. 21 vs. Columbus: The Flyers' final game before a prolonged (five night) break through Christmas marks both a mental and physical challenge on the schedule. The Flyers will play their fifth game in eight nights and the second half of a road (Boston) and home back-to-back. Moreover, the final game before the holiday break is a traditional mental challenge for every team.

Jan, 7 vs. Toronto: Tocchet's team makes a brief stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena following the annual three-game gauntlet through California (which the Flyers' swept last season). On this night, the Flyers host Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs in the front end of a home-and-home set. The teams rematch in Toronto 48 hours later.

Jan. 26 vs. Florida: The Panthers were riddled with key long-duration injuries to key players last season as their run of three straight Eastern Conference championships and back-to-back Stanley Cup victories came to an end. Now healthy and fortified by the addition of former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk (joining brother Matthew), the Panthers are a serious threat to return to top contender status.

Feb.13 vs, New Jersey: There can be such a thing as too much time off between games. It can take a period or two to regain timing and cohesiveness. The Flyers have no games between Feb. 4 and 12. The 13th, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt bring their speed and creativity to Philly for a divisional clash.

Feb. 22 vs. Montreal: Weekend early afternoon games are commonplace. However, Monday matinees are exceptionally rare. The reason why the Flyers are playing the Habs in this 1 p.m. ET matchup: the game will be televised in prime time in Europe.

March 1 vs. Vegas: Many of the Flyers' toughest interconference games if the 2026-27 season take place in rapid succession during the first half of March. It all starts with a home game against the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights (Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone, etc.). Next up is the Dallas Stars. The following week, the Flyers are on the road to play Colorado and Vegas before wrapping up the trip in Utah.

March 30 vs. Penguins: The Flyers started their end-of-season run of six straight games within the Metro Division. It will be the first time the Penguins (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and company) return to Philadelphia since the regular season opener.

April 1 and 10 vs. Washington: Flyers fans will go the duration of the 2026-27 season without seeing all-time NHL goal-scoring king Alex Ovechkin come to town. That is, until the final 10 days of the regular season, when the Capitals visit Philadelphia twice. Given how closely packed the standings are from year to year, these could be two virtual -- or actual -- must-win games for the Flyers.