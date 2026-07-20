Transaction Analysis: Flyers Extend Drysdale

Two days after averting arbitration with forward Trevor Zegras, the Philadelphia Flyers did the same with defenseman Jamie Drysdale. On Friday, the Flyers signed Drysdale to a four-year contract extension. The deal carries a $6.5 million average annual value.

The agreement preempts an arbitration hearing for Drysdale that was scheduled for July 20. Drysdale is now the Flyers' highest-paid defenseman, slightly surpassing Travis Sanheim ($6.25 million AAV). As with Zegras ($9.1 million AAV) surpassing Travis Konecny ($8.75 million AAV), this is a reflection of salaries leaguewide increasing along with revenues.

The Flyers have one additional unsigned restricted free agent contract to resolve: winger Nikita Grebenkin.

Drysdale, 24, is coming off the best season of his NHL career to date: both offensively (eight goals, 32 points) and as all-around defenseman. He was a shoo-in for the 2025-26 Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers' most improved player as selected by his teammates. It was his second full season with Philadelphia after coming from the Anaheim Ducks.

Compiling his first career NHL playoff experience, Drysdale also chipped in 10 points during the Flyers' 10-game run in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The fleet-footed Drysdale added some muscle to his frame during the offseason last year. That was one important factor in his continuous improvement. Another was his strong working relationship with head coach Rick Tocchet and assistant coach Todd Reirden. Alongside Reirden, Drysdale built further on the foundation he established under former defense coach Brad Shaw.

Moving forward, Drysdale has stated a desire to continue to improve his shooting ability and further grow as a threat from the point. That's especially true on the power-play..

“We're excited to have Jamie remain a key part of our organization for years to come,” general manager Daniel Briere said in a statement.

"Since we acquired him, Jamie has worked extremely hard and taken big steps in his development, and has established himself as a reliable piece on our back end with the ability to impact the game in all situations. We believe his best hockey is still ahead of him, and he's going to play an important role in strengthening our blue line as we continue to build.”