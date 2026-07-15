Flyers To Host Pittsburgh In Home Opener On Wednesday, September 30

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they will open the 2026-27 regular season at Xfinity Mobile Arena by hosting their intrastate rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. The NHL regular season begins two weeks earlier than in previous years, marking September 30 to be the earliest the Flyers have ever had regular season hockey.

The opening game also marks a rematch of the Flyers-Pens First Round series in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs and sees the Pens return to Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first time since Game Six in which defenseman Cam York scored the series-clinching goal in overtime for a 1-0 Flyers victory.

The Flyers enter their 59th season of play since entering the NHL in 1967-68. This is the eighth time the Flyers will host the Penguins in their home opening game and the ninth time they will play their first game of the season (home or away) against Pittsburgh. Philadelphia holds a 5-2-0 record in home openers against the Penguins and is 4-3-1-0 in season-opening games versus Pittsburgh. The Flyers have faced Pittsburgh in both their season opener and home opener more often than any other opponent.

FLYERS ALL-TIME HOME OPENER RECORDS:

- Flyers record all-time in their home opener is 33-18-5-2

- Flyers record all-time in season opening games is 29-20-7-2

- The Flyers longest home win streak to begin a season spans eight games in 1986-87 including their longest win streak (home or away) of six games to open a season.

The Flyers finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 43-27-12 record (98 points) to earn their first berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020 and brought playoff hockey back to Philadelphia for the first time since 2018. The club defeated Pittsburgh in six games during the First Round before falling to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion, Carolina Hurricanes, in the Second Round.

In conjunction with the NHL, the Flyers will unveil their complete 2026-27 regular-season schedule on Thursday, July 16. Stay tuned for the full schedule, including downloadable versions in multiple formats, and single game ticket on sale information.