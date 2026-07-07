Foerster Only Wanted to Be a Flyer

Foerster, of course, has spent his entire career to date in the Flyers' organization since Philly selected him with the 23rd overall selection of the 2020 NHL Draft. He's never felt a desire to go anywhere else.

"They took me in when I was young. I went up in the ranks through Lehigh [Valley] first. Everything about it. The fans, the city. It's a great spot to play in, and I think we're on the come up. So, It's super exciting and I'm happy to be here, hopefully for the next nine years," he said.

For Foerster, it's not just the fact that Philly drafted him that endears the organization to him. He also feels exceptionally close to his teammates, and believes that general manager Daniel Briere has demonstrated a commitment to steering a winning organization for the long-haul.

"That's one of the reasons I wanted to sign here long-term. Danny is going to push to make us better," he said.

During the latter part of the 2024-25 season, Foerster closed the campaign on a goal-scoring tear. He picked right up at the start of 2025-26 where he left off the previous year: filling the net with regularity.

Foerster ended the 2024-25 season with nine goals (11 points) in the final nine games. He opened the 2025-26 season with 10 goals (13 points) in the first 21 games.

Combined, he racked up 19 goals (24 points) in a 30-match span: roughly a 50-goal pace.

Unfortunately, On December 1, 2025, Foerster suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the next four months. The forward jumped back into the lineup in the heat of the stretch drive.

Foerster scored another goal in his return game. Shortly thereafter, he hit a wall as the stretch drive and playoffs unfolded. This was not unexpected. Foerster only started to play closer to his overall standards — board work, defensively, etc. — near the tail end of Philadelphia’s 10-game playoff run.

"I missed a long stretch there. Peak of the season, that's where the grind really kicks in. I think the guys did a great job grinding through that middle stretch. I came in at the end. I think I started out pretty well, but I'd missed so much time. I was doing everything I could, but I think it was more mental," Foerster said.

"You miss so much time, and you're thinking, 'Can I still do it? Then obviously I could still do it but it wasn't where I wanted it to be. So it was just more mental."

Foerster's best game of the Flyers' 10-game playoff run was the fourth and final match against the Carolina Hurricanes. Foerster had his strongest performance in the trenches. He also got off the scoring schneid, notching the match's first goal. Ultimately, Carolina prevailed in overtime, 3-2, to close out the series.

The player echoed the sentiments of his teammates: he was thrilled to garner his first career Stanley Cup playoff experience. However, he craves something better moving forward.

"We're not satisfied with how last year went. We got a taste. Hopefully next year, and next couple years, we're right back in it going further and deeper," he said.

Foerster spent most of last summer recovering from injury. This time around, he's fully healthy.

The player said his focus this offseason is to fine-tune certain areas of his game where he sees opportunities for improvement. He's worked very hard on his skating over the years to where it's no longer a significant detriment. However, he'd still like to add a little bit more quickness, both on his feet and in his reads and reaction times.

"Keep working on my skating. Work on my hands a little bit. I think my shot is pretty good and I can score from a decent ways out. But I think if I can get in tight a little bit, and get it upstairs quick enough. Just little things like that. Maybe beat a guy one-and-one and beat someone with a skilled play. Something along those lines," he said.

Foerster has one year remaining on his current contract,which carries a $3.75 million average annual value (AAV). Thereafter, the eight-year extension kicks in. Starting in 2027-28, he will earn $7.1 million AAV.

As long as the player stays healthy, the new extension is a very team-friendly deal. This is especially true in the context of the NHL's new salary marketplace for players in their early-to-mid 20s. Foerster is quite capable of producing 35-to-40 goal seasons as he reaches his prime.