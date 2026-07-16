Flyers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Team opens the season in September at home for the first time in history.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today their full 2026-27 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule.

Philadelphia will open their 59th NHL season at home against their intrastate rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, on Wednesday, Sept. 30. This marks the Flyers ninth time opening their season against the Penguins. Additionally, the Flyers have hosted Pittsburgh in their home opener more than any other team in the league.

The Flyers first week of regular season action will feature a quick road trip for the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday, Oct. 1 at the New Jersey Devils, followed by hosting the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 3 to complete three games in four nights to open the season.

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NOTES ON THE 2026-27 SCHEDULE:

· With the NHL regular season beginning two weeks earlier than in previous years, the Flyers will open a regular season in September for the first time in franchise history.

· The 2026-27 NHL schedule expands to 84 games, with each club playing 42 home games and 42 road games. The last time the Flyers played 84 games in the regular season was the 1993-94 season.

· With the expanded 84-game schedule, the Flyers will face each of their Metropolitan Division opponents four times (two home, two road): Carolina, Columbus, New Jersey, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh and Washington.

· Philadelphia's home schedule features 16 weekend games (11 Saturdays and five Sundays).

· January will see the most action with 16 games scheduled, as well as the most home games (8), highlighted by a season-long five-game homestand from Jan. 21-30.

· November includes a season-high nine road games, including five-straight road games from Nov. 5-14. However, the Flyers' longest road trip of the season spans five games from Dec. 27-Jan. 4, when the team embarks on their annual post-holiday trip (Chicago, Seattle, San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles).

· Beyond the Metropolitan Division, Philadelphia will also play each Atlantic Division opponent three times for a total of 24 games: Boston (one home, two road), Buffalo (two home, one road), Detroit (two home, one road), Florida (two home, one road), Montreal (two home, one road), Ottawa (one home, two road), Tampa Bay (one home, two road) and Toronto (one home, two road).

· The Flyers will face every Western Conference opponent twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 games and will complete their Western Conference schedule by March 13.

· Despite opening the season at home, the Flyers will play four of their first six games on the road.

· The Flyers will also end their regular season at home with a game against the Washington Capitals on Sat., Apr. 10. Despite ending on home ice, the Flyers will play seven of their final 10 regular-season games on the road.

· Philadelphia is scheduled to play 12 back-to-back sets during the 2026-27 season, two less than last season. The club will also play three games in four nights 13 times and four games in six nights nine times.

Information on the Flyers TV and radio broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Full and half season ticket members will have first access to purchase single game tickets for the 2026-2027 season during presale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Season tickets are available now and include access to presale and other exclusive membership benefits. Flyer Wire subscribers will have access to purchase presale tickets starting at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Fans are encouraged to sign up for Flyer Wire for advanced access to Flyers presales, breaking news, and other special offers. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2:00 p.m.

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