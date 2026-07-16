Philadelphia Flyers Agree To Terms With Forward Trevor Zegras On A Four-Year Contract

Zegras set career highs during the regular season with 26 goals, 10 power-play goals, 67 points, and 23 power-play points.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Trevor Zegras on a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $9.125M, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere.

 “We're thrilled to have Trevor committed to our organization for the next four years,” said General Manager Daniel Briere. “The growth he showed this past season, proving that he is the skilled player he entered the league as, reinforced our belief that he will be an impact player for the Flyers for the years to come. He's the type of player who can help take our team to the next level, and we're excited to continue building alongside him."
 
Zegras, 25 (3/20/2001), set career highs during the regular season with 26 goals, 10 power-play goals, 67 points, and 23 power-play points. He finished the season second on the team in scoring and carried that production into the playoffs, leading the Flyers with six points (2g-4a). 

Originally selected ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019 NHL Draft, Zegras has recorded 349 career NHL games, totaling 93 goals and 160 assists for 253 points. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward has posted 60+ point seasons in three of his six seasons in the league. Additionally, he was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team and was a finalist for NHL Rookie of the Year (Calder Trophy) in 2021-22. 
  
Prior to making the NHL full time Zegras, played part of the 2020-21 season with the San Diego Gulls where he registered 10 goals, and 21 points in 17 regular season games while adding another three playoff games and three points (1g-2a). After being drafted he spent the 2019-20 season at Boston University where he tallied more than a point per game and ranked third on his team in points with 36 total (11g-25a) in 33 games. 
  
The Bedford, NY native has represented the United States on five occasions, most recently at the 2024 World Championships where he tallied one goal and one assist in eight games. Notably, Zegras also played in back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021. In 2021 he helped the United States to win gold and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after registering the most points in the tournament with seven goals and 18 points in seven games.

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