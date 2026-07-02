Transaction Analysis: Flyers Focus Within

The Philadelphia Flyers announced eight contract signings on the first day of free agency. The team added veteran free agent forward Noel Acciari on a two-year contract. For added organizational depth, Philadelphia signed forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Danila Klimovich, and Jack Studnicka as well as defenseman Cam Dineen.

However, the bigger announcements on Wednesday were contract extensions for players already in the organization: winger Tyson Foerster and goaltender Dan Vladar. Additionally, the Flyers re-signed NHL roster forward Carl Grundstrom.

Flyers Lock up Foerster for the long term

Tyson Foerster has one year remaining on his current contract, which carries a $3.75 million average annual value (AAV). Thereafter, he will begin an eight-year extension. Starting in 2027-28, the extension carries at $7.1 million AAV.

When healthy, he’s become a very effective all-around player for the Flyers.

Foerster closed the 2024-25 campaign with nine goals (11 points) in the final nine games. He opened the 2025-26 season with 10 goals (13 points) in the first 21 games. Combined, he racked up 19 goals (24 points) in a 30-match span: roughly a 50-goal pace.

Unfortunately, On December 1, 2025, Foerster suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the next four months. The forward jumped back into the lineup in the heat of the stretch drive.

Foerster scored another goal in his return game. Shortly thereafter, he hit a wall as the stretch drive and playoffs unfolded. This was not unexpected. Foerster only started to play closer to his overall standards — board work, defensively, etc. — near the tail end of Philadelphia’s 10-game playoff run.

As long as the player stays healthy, the new extension is a very team-friendly deal. This is especially true in the context of the leaguewide salary cap explosion. Foerster is very much capable of producing 35-to-40 goal seasons as he reaches his prime.

“We believe he’s a big piece and a part of our future,” general manager Daniel Briere said of Foerster.

“He has grown inside the organization. The leadership part, the scoring threat that he is, the 200-foot game that he plays, the size.”

Vladar extension was expected

While the Foerster extension was a well-kept secret until very shortly before it was finalized, no one was surprised by the five-year extension reigning Bobby Clarke Trophy (Flyers team MVP) winner Dan Vladar officially signed on Wednesday.

"Tremendous leader, tremendous human being," Briere said. “The way he interacted in the room with the guys. He found a way to get them going and wanted more. He was huge in our locker room. I don’t expect that to change.”

The new Vladar deal, which kicks in for the 2027-28 season, carries a $5.5 million AAV.

Acciardi replaces Hathaway

In the opening hours of free agency, the Flyers signed 34-year-old veteran center/winger Acciari to a two-year ($2.8 million AAV) contract. Last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the physical checking forward also chipped in 25 points (13g, 12a) in 67 games.

Acciari dresseid in all six games of Pittsburgh’s playoff series against the Flyers. Acciari’s best offensive season came as a member of the Florida Panthers in 2019-20 (20 goals in 66 games). Primarily, however, he’s a “grind guy” and checker. He replaces Garnet Hathaway’s role.

Depth additions

Philly also added another veteran depth piece after announcing the initial signings. The team signed 31-year-old veteran checking/ defensive winger Zach Aston-Reese to a two-year contract. Year one is a one-way contract for $850,000. The second year is a two-way arrangement for $900,000 at the NHL level and $700,000 in the American Hockey League.

Aston-Reese is a reliable checker and proven penalty killer. He spent the past two seasons in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization with the NHL team and the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. The former Penguins forward also made career stops with the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Detroit Red Wings.

With the signings of Acciari, Aston-Reese and the one-year extension to Carl Grundstrom, it’s unlikely Philly will re-sign Luke Glendening. Grundstrom chipped in nine regular season goals and 13 points in 47 games for the Flyers last season. He later dressed in three playoff games, posting one assist.

The Flyers also added a younger player to the organization.They signed 23-year-old Belarusian winger Danila Klimovich to a one-year contract. The Vancouver 2021 second-round pick (41st overall) spent his entire pro career to date in the American Hockey League with the Abbotsford Canucks. In 2024-25, he posted 25 regular season goals on the way to winning the Calder Cup championship.

The Flyers completed the first day of free agency with two more depth signings: 27-year-old NHL/AHL center Jack Studnicka and 28-year-old AHL defenseman Cam Dineen. Former Bruins second round pick (2017) Studnicka is a productive AHL scorer and NHL recall candidate. The smallish Dineen has been a fine AHL puck mover who also contributes some offense from the back end.

More to come

The Flyers still have various items of business to tend to now that the first day of free agency is done. Briere noted that he'd still like to upgrade the team's 32nd-ranked power play with a veteran free agent or trade if possible. He's been unable to do so thus far.

Internally, the two main items of business are contract extensions for restricted free agents Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale. Both players want to stay in Philly and Briere has consistently expressed optimism the deals will get done. Part of the reason for the Flyers' limited signings thus far has been to earmark cap space for Zegras and Drysdale in particular.