Flyers Agree to Terms with Forward Tyson Foerster on an Eight-Year Contract Extension

The eight-year contract extension is worth an average annual value (AAV) of $7.1M and is set to begin during the 2027-28 season.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Tyson Foerster on an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $7.1M set to begin during the 2027-28 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

“We're excited to have Tyson be a key part of our long-term future,” said General Manager Daniel Briere. “He has established himself as an important piece of the foundation we're building here. Since coming up through our system, he's continued to improve and develop every step of the way into a consistent offensive contributor while also being a trusted and reliable 200-foot player. We have a great deal of confidence in him and believe he'll play a significant role as we continue building toward a successful team for years to come."

Foerster, 24 (1/18/2002), has appeared in 195 career games with Philadelphia, tallying 61 goals and 100 points. During the 2025-26 regular season, he totaled 17 points (13g-4a) in 29 games. Foerster made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut this past season, skating in 10 games and scoring one goal.

During the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound winger set career highs in goals (25), assists (18), and points (43) in 81 games. He made his NHL debut for the Flyers on Mar. 9, 2023, at Carolina and scored his first NHL goal four games later on Mar. 18, 2023, vs. Carolina. He was the Flyers’ first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Prior to joining the Flyers, the Alliston, ON native played junior hockey for the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he finished with 52 goals and 114 points in 139 games. During the 2019-20 season, he led the OHL in power-play goals with 18.

From 2020-23, Foerster spent time with the Barrie Colts, Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL), and the Flyers. In 2022-23, he had a breakout season in the AHL with 20 goals and 48 points, leading the Phantoms in points and power-play goals (8). He also represented the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star game in 2023. Through his 99 AHL games, he registered 32 goals and 68 points.

Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying six points (3g-3a) in seven games to win a gold medal. He also recently appeared in the 2025 IIHF World Championship with Canada, posting two goals and one assist in seven games.

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