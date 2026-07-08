Flyers Announce Dates for Return on Fan-Favorite Community Caravan

Summer is here, and the Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan presented by Xfinity is making its return to communities across the tri-state area! Celebrating its 10th consecutive year, the 2026 Flyers Community Caravan will once again bring Flyers fun to fans through its summer-long event series leading up to the 2026-27 season.

Fans can look forward to a lineup of exclusive Flyers-themed giveaways, including Gritty beach towels, reusable tote bags, visors, slim koozies, phone hippers, and Gritty memo pads. Each stop will feature appearances by the Flyers own In-Arena Host Everett Jackson, Flyers Alumni, the Flyers Ice Team, and Gritty! At select stops along the Caravan, fans will also have the opportunity to shop official Flyers apparel and novelties at the Flyers merch pop-up.

New this year, fans in the Philadelphia area can nominate their town as a future stop on the Community Caravan. Want to see the Caravan pull into your community? Tell us why your town belongs on the route! Applications are open now through July 17 at this link.

<span style="text-decoration: underline;">2026 Flyers Community Caravan dates and locations include:

Wednesday, July 29 – Voorhees, NJ

5:30-7:30 PM | Flyers Training Center | 601 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Tuesday, August 4 – Cape May, NJ

2:00-4:00 PM | Congress Hall Great Lawn | 200 Congress Place, Cape May, NJ 08204

Wednesday, August 5 – Mays Landing, NJ

6:00-8:00 PM | Mays Landing Ball Hockey | 3155 Leipzig Ave, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Thursday, August 6 – Ocean City, NJ

12:00-2:00 PM | Sport and Civic Center | 6th St and the Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Wednesday, August 19 – Exton, PA

5:30-7:30 PM | Miller Park | 220 Miller Way, Exton, PA 19341

Updates on Community Caravan dates, times and locations can be found by following @NHLFlyers and @FlyersCharities on X.