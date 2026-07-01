Flyers Sign Goaltender Dan Vladar to Five-Year Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a five-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5M, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

“From the moment Dan arrived in Philadelphia, he exceeded our expectations,” said General Manager Daniel Briere. “He earned this contract extension by the way he competed every time he stepped in net. Beyond his play on the ice, he was an exceptional addition to our locker room becoming a big leader and positive force for our group. He’s a valued teammate who really gained the trust and respect of his teammates and coaching staff right from the get go.”

Vladar, 28 (8/20/1997), set career highs during the regular season with 52 games played, 29 wins, 1283 saves, and a 2.42 goals-against average. Among goaltenders in the league who played 50 or more games, he finished second in goals-against average (2.42), tied for sixth in save percentage (.906), and tied for ninth in wins (29). He carried that momentum into the postseason where he recorded two shutouts, a .922 save percentage and a 2.18 goals-against average, which ranked first and second, respectively, among goalies that played 10 or more games.

The 6-foot-5, 209-pound netminder signed a two-year contract with the Flyers as a free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season. However, he was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round (75th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 157 NHL games across six seasons with Boston (2020-21), Calgary (2021-25), and Philadelphia (2025-26). He owns a 78-48-23 record all-time, including four shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average, and a .898 save percentage. He adds another 12 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, owning a 4-6 record.

Prior to establishing himself in the NHL, Vladar played parts of five seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins (2016-21), totaling 78 games played with a 36-26-10 record with an additional game in the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019. He also played 60 games in the ECHL with the Atlanta Gladiators en route to becoming an NHL mainstay.

A native of Prague, Czechia, Vladar has represented his nation on eight occasions across several levels (Olympics, IIHF World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship, IIHF World Under-18 Championship). He most recently represented Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games 2026 where he started in net for the team’s lone win in the group stage.