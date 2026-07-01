Flyers Agree to Terms with Forward Noel Acciari on a Two-Year Contract

The two-year contract is worth an average annual value (AAV) of $2.8M and is set to begin during the 2026-27 season.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Noel Acciari on a two-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $2.8M set to begin during the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Acciari, 34 (12/1/1991), has appeared in 585 career NHL games with the Boston Bruins (2015-19), Florida Panthers (2019-22), St. Louis Blues (2022-23), Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2023-26), recording 144 points (81g-63a). He established career highs with 20 goals and 27 points during the 2019-20 season.

Additionally, Acciari has played 71 Stanley Cup Playoff Games, including going to the Stanley Cup Finals with Boston in 2019. He has tallied 10 postseason points (6g-4a).

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound native of Johnston, Rhode Island, recorded 25 points (13g-12a) during the 2025-26 campaign, marking the second-highest point total of his NHL career. He also posted a career-best plus-14 rating. During the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Acciari registered one assist and was 61% in the face-off circle during Pittsburgh's first-round series against the Flyers.

Acciari has skated in 77 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Providence Bruins (2015-17) and Charlotte Checkers (2021-22), recording 33 points (13g-20a). He also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games with Providence, tallying seven points (1g-6a).

Prior to turning professional, the undrafted forward played four seasons at Providence College (2011-15), where he had 65 points (32g-33a) in 113 games. As team captain during his senior season in 2014-15, he helped lead the Friars to the NCAA National Championship and was named the Hockey East Best Defensive Forward.

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