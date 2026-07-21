Flyers 2026-27 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Single game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2026-27 home season are on sale beginning today.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Single game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2026-27 home season are on sale beginning today. Tickets are available now online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

The club announced its full 2026-27 regular season schedule last week, highlighted by the Flyers opening their season at home against their Keystone State rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, on Wednesday, Sept. 30. It marks the first time in franchise history that Philadelphia will open a regular season in September and the ninth time the Flyers will begin a season against Pittsburgh.

The Flyers will follow their season opener with a quick road trip to face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Oct. 1, before returning to Xfinity Mobile Arena to host the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The 2026-27 NHL regular season expands to 84 games, with the Flyers playing 42 games at home and 42 on the road. Philadelphia’s home schedule features 16 weekend games, including 11 Saturdays and five Sundays, while January will be the club’s busiest month with 16 games and a season-long five-game homestand from Jan. 21-30.

Interested in more than just a single game? Full and half season ticket members receive exclusive benefits, including member events, additional discounts on food and retail, and more. Click here to request ticket package information, call 215.952.5226, or visit our webpage. Fans are encouraged to sign up for Flyer Wire for advance access to Flyers presales, breaking news, and other special offers.

Flyers 2026-27 schedule: 15 Must-See Games

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Flyers 2026-27 schedule: 15 Must-See Games

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