Flyers 2026-27 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Single game tickets for the Philadelphia Flyers 2026-27 home season are on sale beginning today. Tickets are available now online at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

The club announced its full 2026-27 regular season schedule last week, highlighted by the Flyers opening their season at home against their Keystone State rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, on Wednesday, Sept. 30. It marks the first time in franchise history that Philadelphia will open a regular season in September and the ninth time the Flyers will begin a season against Pittsburgh.

The Flyers will follow their season opener with a quick road trip to face the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Oct. 1, before returning to Xfinity Mobile Arena to host the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 3.