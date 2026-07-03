Flyers Tender Offer Sheet to Anaheim's Leo Carlsson

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has issued the following statement.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has issued the following statement:
 
“The Philadelphia Flyers have tendered an offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson. The offer is a five-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $18M, which would require four of the Flyers first-round draft picks in each of the next four seasons as compensation."
 
The Anaheim Ducks have seven days to exercise their right of first refusal on the player, per section 10.3 of the NHL collective bargaining agreement.
 
Carlsson, 21 (12/26/2004), posted 29 goals and 38 assists for 67 points in 70 regular season games last season with the Ducks. He added 11 points (4g-7a) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help lead Anaheim to the Second Round. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Carlsson has 141 points (61g-80a) in 201 career regular season games with the Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound center was selected by Anaheim second overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.
 
The Flyers will have no further comment until Anaheim makes their decision to match the terms of the offer or accept the compensation of draft picks.

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