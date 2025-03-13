Zary Suspended Two Games

Forward suspended for two games for elbowing

Generic
By Press Release

Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary has been suspended for two games, without pay, for elbowing Vancouver Canucks defenceman Elias Pettersson during NHL Game No. 1037 in Calgary on Wednesday, March 12, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:19 of the first period. Zary was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Zary will forfeit $8,993.06. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

For a full explanation of the decision, complete with video, please click on the following link: https://www.nhl.com/video/topic/player-safety/zary-suspended-two-games-6369988079112

