Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

Flames Celebrity Golf Charity Classic Raises $327,000

2023 Young Stars Classic Preview

Life's a Peach
Time To Tee It Up

'We want everybody to be aggressive'

Jersey Number Updates

Download the Young Stars Media Kit

Flames open 2023 Prospects Training Camp

2023 preseason tickets are on sale now

New tickets to be released for the Heritage Classic

Teeing off at the Italian Open

'I'm excited for it'

'I've got a lot to prove'

'Wanted to be back in Calgary'

Plenty Left to Prove

'We love the city'

Photo Gallery - Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament

'He was a wonderful person'

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off their run at the 2023 Young Stars Classic tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. at 8:30 p.m. MT.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing colour commentary for the broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato

William Stromgren - Ilya Nikolaev - Parker Bell

Lucas Ciona - Jaden Lipinski - Adam Klapka

Oliver Peer - Nathan Pilling - Mark Duarte

DEFENCEMEN

Etienne Morin - Mikael Diotte

Yan Kuznetsov - Jarrod Gourley

Tyson Galloway - Charles Cotte

GOALTENDERS

Matt Radomsky

Connor Murphy

If there are changes ahead of puck drop, this page will be updated accordingly.