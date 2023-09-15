Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

The Flames kick off their run at the 2023 Young Stars Classic tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. at 8:30 p.m. MT.
The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing colour commentary for the broadcast.
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato
William Stromgren - Ilya Nikolaev - Parker Bell
Lucas Ciona - Jaden Lipinski - Adam Klapka
Oliver Peer - Nathan Pilling - Mark Duarte
DEFENCEMEN
Etienne Morin - Mikael Diotte
Yan Kuznetsov - Jarrod Gourley
Tyson Galloway - Charles Cotte
GOALTENDERS
Matt Radomsky
Connor Murphy
If there are changes ahead of puck drop, this page will be updated accordingly.