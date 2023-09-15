Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

The Flames kick off their run at the 2023 Young Stars Classic tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. at 8:30 p.m. MT.

The game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' social media platforms with Flames TV host Brendan Parker providing colour commentary for the broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, Calgary's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Rory Kerins - Matt Coronato

William Stromgren - Ilya Nikolaev - Parker Bell

Lucas Ciona - Jaden Lipinski - Adam Klapka

Oliver Peer - Nathan Pilling - Mark Duarte

DEFENCEMEN

Etienne Morin - Mikael Diotte

Yan Kuznetsov - Jarrod Gourley

Tyson Galloway - Charles Cotte

GOALTENDERS

Matt Radomsky

Connor Murphy

If there are changes ahead of puck drop, this page will be updated accordingly.