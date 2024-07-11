Wranglers Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Calgary will play the Abbotsford Canucks a total of 12 times during the regular season and play their rival Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken affiliate) eight times in ’24-’25. The club will also see the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks affiliate), Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings affiliate), Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets affiliate), Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Hockey Club affiliate), and Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights affiliate) a total of eight times each.

The team will also battle the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers affiliate), San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks affiliate), and the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche affiliate) four times over the course of the ’24-’25 campaign.

The Flames affiliate will play 10 games in October (six home, four away), 10 games in November (four home, six away), 11 games in December (seven home, four away), 13 games in January (seven home, six away), nine games in February (three home, six away), 11 games in March (five home, six away), and eight games in April (four home, four away). The team’s longest home stand totals six games from December 20th – January 5th and their longest road trip totals five games from November 16th – November 23rd.

Other notable home matchups during two-game sets for the Wranglers include a Halloween game with the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome, a New Year’s Day afternoon clash versus the Abbotsford Canucks, a Family Day afternoon matinee with the Ontario Reign on February 17th, and a Good Friday game on April 18th versus the San Jose Barracuda. Watch for exciting theme game announcements as the 2024-25 AHL season gets underway.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic will take place at the home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Palm Desert, CA, and will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 2nd, followed by AHL All-Star Challenge on February 3rd.

For Wranglers season ticket information please contact our Sales Team @ 403-777-4646, option 2 or visit the Wranglers website at www.calgarywranglers.com.