'He's A Superstar'

His play is doing all of the talking.

Saturday night’s 26-save shutout against the Canadiens was just the latest chapter in Dustin Wolf’s sensational rookie campaign.

It’s one of the best rookie goalie seasons in recent memory, in fact.

And as the Flames remain right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff chase, the calls for Wolf to earn some League attention are growing louder and louder.

The 23-year-old is one of four front-runners up for Calder Trophy consideration, and the race for the NHL’s top rookie honours is just as intriguing as Calgary’s chase for the postseason.

Wolf is the lone goalie at the top of the freshman pack, joining San Jose forward Macklin Celebrini, Montreal d-man Lane Hutson and Philadelphia winger Matvei Michkov.

Flames centre Morgan Frost has the unique experience of having played with two of the four.

And he’s a firm believer that Wolf is deserving of every single accolade that’s come his way, since joining the Flames via trade at the end of January.

“Honestly I wasn’t too, too aware of (him), just playing in the East, obviously we didn’t see these guys too much,” Frost said Monday. “Now that I’ve been here, I mean he’s really impressive. I think he should be honestly getting a lot more attention. He should be right up there.

“He can steal games for a team, he’s been so good, so to do that as a rookie is real impressive.”