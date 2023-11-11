Wolf Gets The Nod In Net

OTTAWA - The Flames will have another young face in their lineup this evening as Dustin Wolf has been confirmed as the starter against the Senators.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. MT with Sportsnet One carrying the broadcast.

Tonight will be Wolf's second-ever NHL start, with his debut coming at the end of the 2022-23 season when he posted 24 saves, a 1.00 GAA, and .958 save percentage in a win over the San Jose Sharks.

With the NHL debut anxiousness out of the way, and with his tremendous start to the 2023-24 campaign with the Wranglers, Head Coach Ryan Huska expects him to be set for this evening's clash.

"He played one game last year and that's where I think you get a lot of that emotion for that first game," he said. "Family's in town, all that stuff comes into play. Now it's about him going and doing what he does best and that's stopping the puck and making saves.

"We've got to do a good job in front of him, that's a big thing and that's a responsibility we have as a team that's going to play in front of him tonight."