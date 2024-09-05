What's Your Favourite Johnny Memory?

Sign our digital guestbook and show your love for Johnny and the Gaudreau family

Gaudreau_Memories_SOCIAL-1920x1080
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

We invite all Flames fans to share their cherished memories, heartfelt condolences, and personal stories about Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. Whether it's a moment on the ice, an autograph session, or a special encounter, your stories help celebrate the impact the Gaudreau brothers have had both on and off the ice. Join us in honoring their journey by sharing your thoughts, memories, and well wishes. Your comments will be a meaningful part of the Flames community and a tribute to the legacy of Johnny and Matthew.

Sign our digital guestbook and show your love for Johnny and the Gaudreau family by clicking here.

News Feed

How To Access The Digital Candle

Flames To Host Candlelight Vigil

Update To Gaudreau Memorial

'We Will Always Be His Fans'

Olympic Bound

'A Very Special Relationship'

'You Were Perfect'

Remembering Johnny

Flames Mourn The Loss Of Johnny Gaudreau

Start Time Changed For Oct. 22 vs. Pittsburgh

Centre Of Attention

'I Feel A Lot More Comfortable'

'Put Our Roots Down'

New Voice Of The Flames On Sportsnet

Teeing Off At The Italian Open

Social Buzz - 19.08.24

Pospisil, Slovakia To Chase Olympic Berth

'In My Best Shape'