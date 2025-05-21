Leaders Lead

STOCKHOLM - Zayne Parekh didn't know the rule.

MacKenzie Weegar was quick to school the teenager.

No joggers at dinner.

"They're just not the play at dinner time," Weegar laughed from the 2025 World Championship, where the pair got to bond further in some pre-tournament action together with Canada.

"'Backs' doesn't like that stuff."

One can forgive the faux pas, of course.

It's not as if Parekh, fresh to the Flames following his season with Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League, is a veteran around a table of established NHLers.

There's a learning curve involved for these sorts of things, after all.

And that's where Weegar enters, sitting with the 19-year-old Parekh for three hours after the season wrapped to impart some words of wisdom to the wiz-kid who will be vying for full-time duty in Calgary next season.

"He was giving me (crap) because I don't own a pair of jeans," Parekh revealed at locker clean-out in April. "I showed up to the team dinner in these joggers and 'Weegsy' and 'Backs' have been giving it to me for like the last three or four days. He was giving me crap about that."

Tough lesson to learn from a guy who can chirp with the best of them.

But, beyond the dress code violation, there were important pearls dropped from the 31-year-old veteran of 10 seasons and 550 regular-season skates.

"We talked about the culture here and the way you do things in the NHL and how things are," Parekh reflected. "I know it was three or four hours, and I was probably a little tired, but I learned a lot from him.

"That speaks wonders to the kind of character that obviously he has and obviously the guys have here. That kind of makes me feel so happy, I guess, because you don’t know what to expect going into an NHL locker-room. The way these guys treated me, there’s no better feeling than that.”