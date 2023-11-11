The 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Monday. This class includes Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, Pierre Turgeon, Mike Vernon, Caroline Ouellette, Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix. Here NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika profiles Vernon.

Nothing was too big for Mike Vernon.

The youngest of four brothers growing up in Calgary, naturally he ended up in net. His first coach was his mom, Lorraine, who took him to play "diaper league" at age 4 or 5. When his dad, Martin, coached his brother Kevin, the team had one goalie, so he brought Mike to take shots at the other end against kids five years older.

Vernon loved a position that others didn't want to play.

"I thought, 'This is great, because they never take me out of the game,'" he said. "'I'm never sitting on the bench.'"

That helps explain how Vernon made the Hockey Hall of Fame. He won the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and Detroit Red Wings in 1997, as well as the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 1997, even though he was listed at 5-foot-9.

"I wasn't 5-9," he said with a laugh. "I was 5-7."

Really?

"Yeah."

Vernon overcame his size by reading the play and using his athleticism to react. He was confident and competitive, fiery and fun-loving, resilient and persistent.

"I just liked to play, and it was either him or me, and I'd do everything in my power to stop the puck, and I loved the challenge," he said. "I loved playing in big situations, and I liked the pressure being on me. I didn't mind it. I kind of thrived on it a bit.

"It's just the competitiveness that I had in my career, but I established it when I was a young man, a young kid. All my hockey growing up, it was all the building blocks to do all of that."