United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

The Flames and NHL are thrilled to announce the United by Hockey Mobile Museum is making its way to Calgary starting on Nov. 1, 2023.

This unique mobile experience celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics. Last season’s successful tour saw the museum travel 15,000 miles across North America and host more than 20,000 fans in a commitment to highlight diversity in hockey. The unique experience of 840 square feet of history includes exclusive artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds; video components; and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters, and women in the game.

The mobile will be open during the following hours.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Sneak-a-Peek: 1:30-3:30 p.m. MT for media and community groups. To register, please click here

Rebecca Johnston Autographs: 2:00-3:00 p.m. MT, three-time Winter Olympics gold medalist and player development/grassroots hockey coordinator for the Calgary Flames.

General Admission: 4:30-6:30 p.m. MT before the Flames game versus the Dallas Stars at 6:30 p.m. MT.

Friday, November 3, 2023

General Admission: 3:00-7:00 p.m. MT for members of the public and Flames ticket holders

The exhibit is free to visit and located on the West Tarmac at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

New components to this season’s exhibit include:

Virtual Reality (VR) Experience: This captivating experience will give fans the opportunity to strap into the sled of Team USA paralympic gold medalist Malik Jones and gain insight into his journey through the world of sled hockey. This immersive experience promises to bring fans closer to the action and emotions that define this unique form of the game.

Adaptive Hockey Display: This display will celebrate and explore the disciplines of Blind hockey, Deaf / Hard of Hearing hockey, Sled hockey, Special hockey, and Standing / Amputee hockey. It includes a description of the different classifications, adaptive environments that are receptive to needs and demands, modifications to level of ability and playing surfaces, and other facets that are put in place so all players can enjoy the great sport of hockey.

United Voices: Dean Barnes is a passionate hockey card collector and educator who provided more than 100 hockey cards for the inaugural United by Hockey Mobile Museum. This season, he expands his footprint with his newest project, "My Hockey Hero" -- a collection of podcasts during which Barnes speaks with the players who are part of his card collection. Fans will have the opportunity to scan a QR code and listen to a playlist of interviews with Tony McKegney, Anthony Stewart, Devante Smith-Pelly, Willie O’Reeand many more as they share their unique hockey stories.

Profiles: 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Zach Whitecloud (Vegas Golden Knights), NHL’s first Black general manager Mike Grier (San Jose Sharks), Hockey Night in Canada host David Amber (Sportsnet), TV host and personality Arda Ocal (ESPN), four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Caroline Oulette (Team Canada), Team Canada’s first First Nations player Bridgette Lacquette and four-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion Josh Pauls (Team USA).

Take this opportunity to walk through history on its Calgary stop across the NHL!