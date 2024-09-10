Tyson Barrie To Attend Camp On PTO

Barrie has 505 points in 809 career games

20240910_Barrie
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie will attend Flames Training Camp on a professional tryout (PTO), Flames GM Craig Conroy announced Tuesday.

In 809 career games, Barrie has 109 goals and 505 points, along with 21 points (2G, 19A) in 47 playoff games. The 33-year-old has spent the past two seasons with the Nashville Predators, recording four goals and 27 points in 65 games.

Barrie, a Victoria, B.C. native, has played for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Predators throughout his 14 seasons in the NHL.

