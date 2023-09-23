Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Saturday, preparing for their upcoming pre-season games on Sunday and Monday.
Team Vernon skated at 9:00 a.m. MT, rolling the following lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Matt Coronato
Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Emilio Pettersen
Parker Bell
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone
Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Team Iginla practiced at 11:00 a.m. MT, running these lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Clark Bishop - Ben Jones - Adam Klapka
Lucas Ciona - Brett Sutter - Martin Pospisil
William Stromgren
DEFENCE
Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Brady Lyle
Etienne Morin - Yan Kuznetsov
Jeremie Poirier - Jonathan Aspirot
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Oscar Dansk
Following Team Iginla's practice, head coach Ryan Huska met with the media and announced that Dillon Dube was crowned the fittest Flame following Wednesday's fitness testing. Mikael Backlund finished second.
Calgary will open the pre-season on Sunday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN will have the radio broadcast. Tickets are available here.