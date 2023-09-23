News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson
Pelletier Hungry to Lock Down Roster Spot

'Learned How to be a Pro'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier
Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23
Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'
Excited Flames Open Camp Brimming with Positivity

'Everyone's Excited'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Day 1

FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Yegor Sharangovich
'Find The Chemistry'

'Find The Chemistry'
Flames Sign Parker Bell

Flames Sign Parker Bell
Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.23
Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington

Flames Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington
Flames Training Camp Groups

Flames Training Camp Groups
Flames Announce Training Camp Roster

Flames Announce Training Camp Roster
Flames Launch New Team App

Flames Launch New Team App
Ending On A High Note

Ending On A High Note
Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets
Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Jets

Young Stars Preview - Flames vs. Jets
'Big Honour For Me'

'Big Honour For Me'

Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

2023-24_CF_TrainingCamp_Notebook_19x6
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames were back on the ice on Saturday, preparing for their upcoming pre-season games on Sunday and Monday.

Team Vernon skated at 9:00 a.m. MT, rolling the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Matt Coronato

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Emilio Pettersen

Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Team Iginla practiced at 11:00 a.m. MT, running these lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Clark Bishop - Ben Jones - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Brett Sutter - Martin Pospisil

William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Brady Lyle

Etienne Morin - Yan Kuznetsov

Jeremie Poirier - Jonathan Aspirot

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

Following Team Iginla's practice, head coach Ryan Huska met with the media and announced that Dillon Dube was crowned the fittest Flame following Wednesday's fitness testing. Mikael Backlund finished second.

Calgary will open the pre-season on Sunday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN will have the radio broadcast. Tickets are available here.