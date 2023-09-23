Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Saturday, preparing for their upcoming pre-season games on Sunday and Monday.

Team Vernon skated at 9:00 a.m. MT, rolling the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Matt Coronato

Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Emilio Pettersen

Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Team Iginla practiced at 11:00 a.m. MT, running these lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Clark Bishop - Ben Jones - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Brett Sutter - Martin Pospisil

William Stromgren

DEFENCE

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Brady Lyle

Etienne Morin - Yan Kuznetsov

Jeremie Poirier - Jonathan Aspirot

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

Following Team Iginla's practice, head coach Ryan Huska met with the media and announced that Dillon Dube was crowned the fittest Flame following Wednesday's fitness testing. Mikael Backlund finished second.

Calgary will open the pre-season on Sunday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 p.m. MT. Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN will have the radio broadcast. Tickets are available here.