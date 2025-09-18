Training Camp Notebook - 18.09.25

The boys are back in town!
The Flames hit the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday with plenty of pace for their first on-ice sessions of Training Camp.
Get caught up on the day's talking points with our Training Camp Notebook!
First look at line combos ... Fast pace sets an early tone ... Parekh a full participant
The veterans were split among the first two groups to hit the ice Thursday morning.
Here's how Team Red and Team Yellow lined up!
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Sam Honzek - Justin Kirkland - William Stromgren
Lucas Ciona - Sam Morton - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCEMEN
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh
Nick Cicek - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
Dryden Hunt - Rory Kerins - Matvei Gridin
Andrew Basha - Clark Bishop - Martin Frk
DEFENCEMEN
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal
Ilya Solovyov - Daniil Miromanov
GOALTENDERS
Ivan Prosvetov
Owen Say
Day 1 of on-ice activity featured a lot of skating, and overall, the intensity was high as Calgary's veterans hit the Scotiabank Saddledome playing surface for the first time.
Centre Nazem Kadri is embarking on his 14th NHL campaign, and following Team Red's morning session, he explained that the high pace was no surprise.
"High skating volume, for sure. You know, not a whole lot of playmaking," he smiled. "I think Day 1 of camp is typically, you know, roll up your sleeves and get up and down the ice, so it was nice to see that.
"It was a great pace today."
But that's all part of this season's standard, put into practice by head coach Ryan Huska, but also followed through upon by the 58 skaters taking part in camp activities.
For Huska, it's all about getting his group in the right mindset, right off the hop, as Calgary bids to return to the post-season in 2026 after coming agonizingly close this past spring.
"You look at our team last year, we did a lot of great things, and I don't want them coming in this year thinking that it's just automatically the same, it doesn't work that way," Huska told the media Thursday afternoon. "So I just want them to turn the page. And in doing that, be prepared to chart a new course that's going to get us to where we want to be this year, but they have to understand that it isn't going to be quite the same. But we play hard, and teams now around in the NHL know that, so we're not getting maybe a team's off night this year, we're not. That’s the way it's gonna be.
"So for us to get to the level we were at, and find another level, we have to be better, plain and simple. We have to find a way to be better and getting them to understand that it's going to be harder this year is an important thing."
Kadri, meanwhile, is coming off a career-best 35-goal season in 2024-25.
He's optimistic the returning group has what it takes to take the next step.
"There's a lot of opportunity there," he said. "Last year, obviously, we played, you, a lot of meaningful games, a lot of it felt like, you know, playoff games for most of the year.
"So, you know, with that experience, I think you can become better from that."
And with renewed hope, come renewed - or raised - expectations. With a Stanley Cup on his resume, Kadri perhaps know what it takes better than most, too.
More importantly, he - and his fellow Flames - are ready once again to shut away the noise from non-believers outside the dressing room.
"Our expectations are high. Our standards are high. So, you know, whatever anybody else wants to say, that's irrelevant, like it is most years," he said.
"And, you know, we got some talent. We've got a lot of we got great work ethic, great leadership.
"We’ve got a good team here."
After being held off the ice in Prospects Camp last week, defenceman Zayne Parekh was a full participant in Team Red's practice Thursday.
The 19-year-old skated alongside Jake Bean in drills and told reporters following the skate that he's taking a step in the right direction every day, with an eye on earning a job with the NHL club come opening night Oct. 8, and ideally dressing for the Flames' preseason opener on Sunday.
"There's a lot of pressure on me, I think a lot of nerves too, you know," the former ninth-overall pick said. "There's a lot expected of me, but I'm gonna try my best to see what happens.
"The last camp, I was kind of coming in just trying to soak everything in and I think this time around, I've got to push for a job."
Head coach Ryan Huska suggested Thursday that NHL roster spots are up for grabs - despite his club returning the majority of its skaters from 2024-25.
But he added Parekh doesn't necessarily need to blow the doors off the Scotiabank Saddledome to make an impression on management, noting the young blueliner's focus should be on coming to work, each and every day.
"Just focus solely on making the team, that's it," said Huska. "I don't think Zayne should feel any undue pressure on having to be the saviour coming in and all of a sudden changing our team. That's not it at all for Zayne. Zayne's a really good hockey player and we're so excited about this guy's future. It's our job as a coaching staff to help him along the way.
"I don't want him to think that he has to do something crazy every time he steps on the ice to make our team or to contribute that way, ‘cause that's not the case, just focus on making our team. And we say that for all of our players."
But that excitement is well-warranted. Parekh put up 107 points from the blueline at OHL Saginaw a season ago, and he holds career numbers that league hasn't seen since the likes of Bobby Orr.
He's also just under five months shy of his 20th birthday, and even at that young age, he's heady about where his game is at, and where his career is headed.
"At the end of the day, I’m 19, so whatever happens, happens," he said. "(I'm) just trying to enjoy it and have fun with it.
"I'm going to give it my all, and see what happens."
Training Camp continues Friday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the first on-ice session set to begin at 9:00 a.m. MT.
Training Camp continues Friday morning at the Scotiabank Saddledome with the first on-ice session set to begin at 9:00 a.m. MT.

The Flames will open the preseason Sunday with a pair of split squad games versus the Oilers at 6:00 p.m. MT.