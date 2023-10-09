Training Camp Notebook - 09.10.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Monday morning, preparing for Wednesday's home opener against the Winnipeg Jets.

Prior to the skate, Cole Schwindt, Adam Klapka, and Ilya Solovyov were assigned to the Calgary Wranglers, leaving 24 players on the training camp roster.

Calgary ran with the following lines and pairings in practice:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Dryden Hunt - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Wednesday's game vs. Winnipeg starts at 8:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast. Tickets are available here.