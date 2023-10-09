Training Camp Notebook - 09.10.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Monday morning, preparing for Wednesday's home opener against the Winnipeg Jets.
Prior to the skate, Cole Schwindt, Adam Klapka, and Ilya Solovyov were assigned to the Calgary Wranglers, leaving 24 players on the training camp roster.
Calgary ran with the following lines and pairings in practice:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Dryden Hunt - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Wednesday's game vs. Winnipeg starts at 8:00 p.m. MT with Sportsnet West carrying the television broadcast. Tickets are available here.