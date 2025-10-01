Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.25

Real Reps

As much as the Flames veterans have taken advantage of their practice time over the past couple of weeks, there's nothing quite like testing your mettle against live opposition.

Both Calgary and Vancouver are expected to ice NHL-esque rosters this evening and for MacKenzie Weegar, the time is nigh to get a final tune-up or two in before the regular season opener in Edmonton Oct. 8.

"We practiced enough there over the course of a couple weeks," Weegar said Wednesday morning. "I think the older guys, the guys that have been sitting out are itching to get back in there and start playing some good hockey games.

“I think our last practice there, a couple of the older guys looked a little cranky. So they can be a little cranky towards another team tonight.”

"I mean, that's what they're meant for," Nazem Kadri added when asked about these final two exhibition games. "It's nice that we got a nice schedule in terms of having the last couple at home.

"Just being able to experiment a little bit and try to find, you know, some kind of chemistry to start the season."