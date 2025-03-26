The Farm Report - 26.03.25

Ignatjew credits his success to a new game plan he’s been working on with goaltending coach Mackenzie Skapski.

“We found a new game plan with Skapski," he explained. "So, it’s just been trying to follow that, through the process and doing the right stuff on a daily basis in practices and in games, too.

“It’s been working, lately, so you just have to trust that and keep moving forward."

The results have given him a significant confidence boost.

“Oh yeah, it is so much easier to go into games when you know that the game plan works," he said. "You can trust yourself and you can trust the game plan. It’s a lot easier to have success and compete when you trust yourself and have a high confidence level.”