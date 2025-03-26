The Farm Report - 26.03.25

Honzek makes impact in return ... Ignatjew has new game plan

By Annie Nadin
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rookie Sam Honzek made his long-awaited return to the Wranglers lineup on March 21, facing the Coachella Valley Firebirds at home after recovering from an injury that sidelined him for three weeks.

Honzek wasted no time getting back into the action, contributing two assists in the team's doubleheader.

Reflecting on his return, Honzek shared, “It was good, it had been a while since I played.”

“It was three weeks off, and I had that energy going so it probably took the first period to get going on Friday, but it was really good,” he added.

Leading up to the double-header matchup, the focus for Honzek was to “play simple and come back playing the way I played before, and finish strong. We’ve got ten games left so I want to get myself ready for the playoffs.”

'Found A New Game Plan'

Rookie netminder Waltteri Ignatjew has been on a roll of late, making 53 saves on 55 shots in his last two games.

Ignatjew credits his success to a new game plan he’s been working on with goaltending coach Mackenzie Skapski.

“We found a new game plan with Skapski," he explained. "So, it’s just been trying to follow that, through the process and doing the right stuff on a daily basis in practices and in games, too.

“It’s been working, lately, so you just have to trust that and keep moving forward."

The results have given him a significant confidence boost.

“Oh yeah, it is so much easier to go into games when you know that the game plan works," he said. "You can trust yourself and you can trust the game plan. It’s a lot easier to have success and compete when you trust yourself and have a high confidence level.”

Recent Games

  • L 5-4 SO @ Abbotsford Canucks (March 15)
  • L 1-0 @ Abbotsford Canucks (March 16)
  • W 3-1 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (March 21)
  • L 4-2 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (March 23)

Upcoming Games

One-Timers

  • Martin Frk has three points in his last four games.
  • Rory Kerins has 10 points in his last 10 outings (5G, 5A).

