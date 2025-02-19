The Farm Report - 19.02.25

Frk lightining it up ... Fashion for charity ... Cirella back on bench

By Annie Nadin
Martin Frk is leading the Herd and is fourth in AHL scoring (44) and has picked up 12 points in the last eight games.

“I have good players around me and in my line,” said Frk following the 4-3 OT loss on Feb. 15 against the Ontario Reign, where he scored two goals.

“I’d rather take the win instead of the two goals but that’s sometimes how hockey goes.”

Frk has been a dynamic player for the Wranglers this season, generating a nearly even split in goals and assists (22 and 24 respectively).

'Legacy' Project

As the first captain in Wranglers’ history, Brett Sutter established a legacy on the ice and in the community.

Now behind the bench as an Assistant Coach with the Wranglers, he's launched a community-focused fashion project, launching as Legacy #7.

The clothing line will be an avenue for Sutter and future Wranglers players to support causes important to them and their families.

Inspired by Sutter, the limited-edition clothing line will kick off with three clothing items, and 10% of the sales from all items will be directed to Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids, an organization that Sutter and his family know is crucial for our community.

CLICK TO VIEW LINE

Recent Games

  • L 5-2 vs. Henderson Silver Knights (Feb. 7)
  • L 2-1 SO vs. Henderson Silver Knights (Feb. 8)
  • L 4-3 OT vs. Ontario Reign (Feb. 15)
  • L 3-2 OT vs. Ontario Reign (Feb. 17)

Upcoming Games

One-Timers

  • On Feb. 15, Joe Cirella returned to the bench as Interim Head Coach following successful eye surgery.
  • Lucas Ciona played his 100th AHL game on Feb. 17.
  • Adam Klapka is two points away from being the leading point scorer for the Wranglers.

Quotables

Joe Cirella on team’s persistence following early injuries on Feb. 15:

“It gives the guys a good opportunity to show what they can do in those situations and those extra minutes.”

Dryden Hunt on the chemistry with Rory Kerins and Martin Frk

“We all have patience with the puck and like to make plays so hopefully we can keep doing that.”

Joe Cirella on moving forward following double-header loss against Ontario

"We need to be focusing on the task at hand and what we need to do to get back into that win column"

