The Farm Report - 19.02.25

'Legacy' Project

As the first captain in Wranglers’ history, Brett Sutter established a legacy on the ice and in the community.

Now behind the bench as an Assistant Coach with the Wranglers, he's launched a community-focused fashion project, launching as Legacy #7.

The clothing line will be an avenue for Sutter and future Wranglers players to support causes important to them and their families.

Inspired by Sutter, the limited-edition clothing line will kick off with three clothing items, and 10% of the sales from all items will be directed to Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids, an organization that Sutter and his family know is crucial for our community.

