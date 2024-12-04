The Farm Report - 04.12.24 

Devin Cooley is in the zone, and there’s no denying it.

The Wranglers backbone between the pipes currently leads AHL with a .940 save percentage and shutouts (3).

But it’s not just his physical prowess that stands out—it’s his mental fortitude, especially in games where the action slows down, and his focus is tested.

Cooley knows that in those games with lopsided scores or extended stretches without a shot, staying engaged can be just as difficult as stopping pucks.

After a recent 6-1 win over the Manitoba Moose, he shared his insights on how he keeps his mind sharp through long stretches of quiet in a game.

“Well, in the first period, there was some action, and I had a good save right at the end of it," Cooley chuckled, acknowledging the unique challenge that comes with being a netminder in high-lead situations. "But then, we went about 30 minutes without facing a shot. That part’s tough—it gets a little boring,”

On Sunday, the Wranglers faced off with the Moose again, and this time the battle went scoreless through 40 minutes of play.

It was only in the final frame that the game truly opened up, with the Wranglers ultimately coming out on top.

"I was telling Iggy (Waltteri Ignatjew), I was just watching the puck with my eyes. I just kept following it around," Cooley said. "I try to keep my mind in it."