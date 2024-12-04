The Farm Report - 04.12.24 

Cooley continues to shine in Wranglers crease

By Annie Nadin
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Devin Cooley is in the zone, and there’s no denying it.

The Wranglers backbone between the pipes currently leads AHL with a .940 save percentage and shutouts (3).

But it’s not just his physical prowess that stands out—it’s his mental fortitude, especially in games where the action slows down, and his focus is tested.

Cooley knows that in those games with lopsided scores or extended stretches without a shot, staying engaged can be just as difficult as stopping pucks.

After a recent 6-1 win over the Manitoba Moose, he shared his insights on how he keeps his mind sharp through long stretches of quiet in a game.

“Well, in the first period, there was some action, and I had a good save right at the end of it," Cooley chuckled, acknowledging the unique challenge that comes with being a netminder in high-lead situations. "But then, we went about 30 minutes without facing a shot. That part’s tough—it gets a little boring,”

On Sunday, the Wranglers faced off with the Moose again, and this time the battle went scoreless through 40 minutes of play.

It was only in the final frame that the game truly opened up, with the Wranglers ultimately coming out on top.

"I was telling Iggy (Waltteri Ignatjew), I was just watching the puck with my eyes. I just kept following it around," Cooley said. "I try to keep my mind in it."

It’s a skill all goalies must master: staying dialed in when there is lulls in action in your end, especially when the score is heavily tilted in your team’s favor.

That said, Cooley was quick to note that Sunday’s game had a different rhythm.

“Today was nice because there was a steady stream of shots," Cooley said, giving credit to his defencemen for allowing him to control the game. "It kept the game moving and kept me focused. I wasn’t drifting off, losing focus. I thought I was really sharp, calm, and relaxed. They threw a lot of pucks from random angles, but we did a great job boxing out in front and clearing rebounds,”

It’s clear that Cooley’s mental game is just as crucial as his physical one, and he’s been excelling on both fronts this season.

One-Timers

  • Joni Jurmo made his AHL debut Dec. 1 against the Moose.
  • The Wranglers earned their 100th regulation win in franchise history on Nov. 29 against the Moose.
  • Rory Kerins is tied for the league lead in goals with 15.
  • William Stromgren has tallied eight points in his last seven games.
  • Martin Frk has posted five points in his last five games.

Quotables

Head Coach Trent Cull on the Wranglers’ 6-1 Win Following Their Double-Header Loss in Tucson“I think we had a good start and we put ourselves in a couple good situations and got rewarded for it and got a couple fortunate bounces there early too."

Parker Bell on his On-Ice Chemistry with Lucas Ciona“I think the more we play together, the better we’ll get. We’ve been playing the right way, and it’s finally paying off.”

