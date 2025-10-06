Suncor Named Official Away-Game Jersey Sponsor of Calgary Flames

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Suncor Energy Inc. (Suncor) today announced a new partnership that designates Suncor as the official away-game jersey patch sponsor of the Calgary Flames.

“For Suncor, this partnership is about more than hockey, it’s about community,” said Troy Little, Senior Vice President, External Affairs at Suncor. “The Calgary Flames are a source of pride and unity for our city. Supporting the team is one of the many ways we invest in the spirit of Calgary and the people who call it home.”

Headquartered in Calgary with more than 15,000 employees, Suncor has operations across Canada. The company sees this sponsorship as a reflection of its national presence and values.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome Suncor to the Calgary Flames family as our official away jersey patch partner,” said Robert Hayes, President & CEO – Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation. “This is not just a partnership – it’s a powerful connection between two iconic Alberta brands that share a deep commitment to community, integrity and excellence. We look forward to bringing that hometown energy with us on the road this season and for years to come.”

Fans will get their first look at the new Suncor jersey patch when the Flames face off against the Edmonton Oilers in their season opener on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

About Suncor

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil production; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company’s Petro-CanadaTM retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada’s Electric HighwayTM, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a lower-emissions future through investments in lower emissions intensity power, renewable feedstock fuels and projects targeting emissions intensity. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused primarily on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com.