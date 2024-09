Sportsnet announces 2024-25 Flames schedule

Sportsnet will be the exclusive home to 76 regional and national Flames broadcasts this season. The regional broadcasts will feature play-by-play calls by Jon Abbott, alongside game analysts Kelly Hrudey and Greg Millen and host Ryan Leslie. On radio, Sportsnet 960 in Calgary will broadcast all 82 Flames games with play-by-play voice Derek Wills and analyst Meaghan Mikkelson.

Highlights from the schedule include a season-opening matchup against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 9, three Battles of Alberta against Edmonton and four games against top pick Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks.

Check out Sportsnet's full 2024-25 Flames broadcast schedule below:

\ Regional restrictions apply.*

All times MT.

October 2024

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Calgary @ Vancouver, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet Pacific & SN1)

Saturday, Oct. 12

Philadelphia @ Calgary, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Sunday, Oct. 13

Calgary @ Edmonton, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet West, Pacific & SN360)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Chicago @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Calgary @ Seattle, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Pittsburgh @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Carolina @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Winnipeg @ Calgary, 5 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Monday, Oct. 28

Calgary @ Vegas, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Calgary @ Utah, 7:30 p.m. (Sportsnet 360)

November 2024

Friday, Nov. 1

New Jersey @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Edmonton @ Calgary, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Calgary @ Montreal, 5 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Calgary @ Boston, 5 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Calgary @ Buffalo, 11 a.m. (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Calgary @ Vancouver, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet Pacific & SN1)

Friday, Nov. 15

Nashville @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

New York Islanders @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Thursday, Nov. 21

New York Rangers @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Saturday, Nov. 23

Minnesota @ Calgary, 2 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Calgary @ Detroit, 5:30 p.m. (Sportsnet 360)

Friday, Nov. 29

Calgary @ Columbus, 1 p.m. (Sportsnet West & SN1)

Saturday, Nov. 30

Calgary @ Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

December 2024

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Columbus @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West & SN360)

Thursday, Dec. 5

St. Louis @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Calgary @ Dallas, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Calgary @ Nashville, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, Dec. 12

Tampa Bay @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Saturday, Dec. 14

Florida @ Calgary, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Boston @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West & SN1)

Thursday, Dec. 19

Ottawa @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Chicago @ Calgary, 2 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Calgary @ San Jose, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Sunday, Dec. 29

Calgary @ Vegas, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Vancouver @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West & Pacific*)

January 2025

Thursday, Jan. 2

Utah @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Nashville @ Calgary, 5 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Calgary @ Anaheim, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Calgary @ Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Saturday, Jan. 11

Los Angeles @ Calgary, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Calgary @ St. Louis, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, Jan. 16

Calgary @ St. Louis, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Saturday, Jan. 18

Calgary @ Winnipeg, 5 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Thursday, Jan. 23

Buffalo @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Calgary @ Minnesota, 5 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Sunday, Jan. 26

Calgary @ Winnipeg, 4 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Washington @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, Jan. 30

Anaheim @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

February 2025

Saturday, Feb. 1

Detroit @ Calgary, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Sunday, Feb. 2

Calgary @ Seattle, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario & West)

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Toronto @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, Feb. 6

Colorado @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West & SN360)

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seattle @ Calgary, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Sunday, Feb. 23

San Jose @ Calgary, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet West & SN360)

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Calgary @ Washington, 5 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Calgary @ Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. (Sportsnet West & Pacific)

March 2025

Saturday, March 1

Calgary @ Florida, 1 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Sunday, March 2

Calgary @ Carolina, 3 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Tuesday, March 4

Calgary @ Philadelphia, 5 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, March 6

Calgary @ Dallas, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Saturday, March 8

Montreal @ Calgary, 5 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Wednesday, March 12

Vancouver @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Friday, March 14

Colorado @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Tuesday, March 18

Calgary @ New York Rangers, 5 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, March 20

Calgary @ New Jersey, 5 p.m. (Sportsnet East, Ontario & SN1)

Saturday, March 22

Calgary @ New York Islanders, 2 p.m. (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, March 25

Seattle @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, March 27

Dallas @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Saturday, March 29

Calgary @ Edmonton, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

April 2025

Tuesday, April 1

Calgary @ Utah, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Thursday, April 3

Anaheim @ Calgary, 7:30 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Saturday, April 5

Vegas @ Calgary, 8 p.m. (Hockey Night in Canada)

Monday, April 7

Calgary @ San Jose, 8:30 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Wednesday, April 9

Calgary @ Anaheim, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Friday, April 11

Minnesota @ Calgary, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)

Sunday, April 13

San Jose @ Calgary, 6 p.m. (Sportsnet One)

Tuesday, April 15

Vegas @ Calgary, 7 p.m. (Sportsnet West*)